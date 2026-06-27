4 security personnel killed as blasts, gunfire rock Pakistan Rangers HQ in Karachi

New Delhi:

Multiple explosions and intense gunfire were reported near a Pakistan Rangers facility in Karachi, resulting in the death of four. According to initial information, the incident took place around 8:10 pm near the Rangers' Karachi Transport Company (KTC) office on University Road. The blasts were followed by heavy firing, prompting security forces to launch an operation in the area.

Early reports suggest that more than four armed men allegedly entered the Rangers compound shortly after the first explosion. Local sources claim that two suspected attackers were killed during the exchange of fire, while four security personnel also reportedly lost their lives. Some reports further suggest that additional attackers may still be inside the premises, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The security operation was continuing at the time of filing this report.

Blast reported near Rangers headquarters

Another explosion was reported in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, where the Rangers headquarters is located. Residents said the force of the blast shattered windows of nearby buildings and damaged trees in the vicinity. Gunfire was also heard following the explosion, adding to panic in the area.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles rushing towards the scene, though their authenticity could not be independently verified. Local reports claimed that several ambulances were seen transporting injured Pakistani security personnel from the Rangers compound.

However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the number of casualties or disclosed the identity of the attackers. The motive behind the reported assault also remains unclear.

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