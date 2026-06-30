The board of HDFC Bank has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an independent director of the bank for a term of 4 years, effective June 30, 2026.
HDFC Bank shares fall after 3 days of consecutive gains post appointment of new part-time chairman
The board of HDFC Bank has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an independent director of the bank for a term of 4 years, effective June 30, 2026.
Mumbai:
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