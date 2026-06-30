June 30, 2026
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  4. HDFC Bank shares fall after 3 days of consecutive gains post appointment of new part-time chairman

HDFC Bank shares fall after 3 days of consecutive gains post appointment of new part-time chairman

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The board of HDFC Bank has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an independent director of the bank for a term of 4 years, effective June 30, 2026.

The market cap of HDFC Bank stood at Rs 12,23,327.44 crore.
The market cap of HDFC Bank stood at Rs 12,23,327.44 crore. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

The board of HDFC Bank has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an independent director of the bank for a term of 4 years, effective June 30, 2026.

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