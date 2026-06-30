How will Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 begin? Makers reveal sequel starts where…

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, and cinephiles can't keep calm. The film's teaser was released on June 29 and surely exceeded expectations. From the new rendition of Toh Phir Aao to the power-packed dialogues, Awarapan 2 is the talk of the town and for all the right reasons.

However, many wondered how the film's story would take off, especially given how tragically the 2007 film ended. And the makers have an answer.

How will the story of Awarapan 2 begin?

Awarapan 2 will pick up exactly where Awarapan left off. Spoiler alert: During the climax scene, Emraan Hashmi's character was shot several times, seemingly possible that he was dead. However, in the opening sequences of the Awarapan 2 teaser, it can be seen that Tibetan monks are treating his wounds. Then the dialogue comes in: "Maut bhi ajeeb hain, usne mujhe chuya par apnaya nahi".

Now, producer Vishesh Bhatt has also shared an official statement on the story of Awarapan 2. In a note, he penned, "Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger."

He continued, "My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey—past, present, and future—will always be a part of Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together."

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Awarapan 2 teaser out

Nineteen years after the original film, Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The 1-minute 45-second teaser ends with the powerful line, "Is baar yeh awarapan khatam hoga, ya main," hinting at the character's emotional and dangerous journey ahead. It opens by revisiting Awarapan (2007), showing Shivam sitting beside the grave of his beloved Aaliyah Hamid, portrayed by Shriya Saran, with the years 1984–2007 engraved on the tombstone.

The teaser begins with the poignant dialogue, "Maut bhi ajeeb hai, usne mujhe chhua par apnaya nahi," while a soulful new rendition of Toh Phir Aao plays in the background. Along with Emraan Hashmi, the teaser also offers the first glimpses of Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, teasing the film's emotional and action-packed narrative.

When is Awarapan 2 teaser releasing?

Awarapan 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film will face box office competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, with both releases boasting strong fan bases and ensemble casts. Interestingly, veteran actor Shabana Azmi features in both films. It remains to be seen which of the two emerges as the bigger box office winner.

Also read: Awarapan 2 teaser sparks nostalgia; where is Mahiya Mahiya fame Mrinalini Sharma now?