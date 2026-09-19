Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's Vibe shows growth on Day 2; know how much it earned on Saturday

Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s action-comedy spy thriller Vibe witnessed a rise in its box office collections on Day 2. The film, which hit theatres on September 18, showed growth in its numbers on Saturday after a slow start on its opening day.

The film saw a box office clash with Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra and collected Rs 1.70 crore on Day 1. Read on to find out its Day 2 collection, as per early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Vibe Day 2 box office collection

As of 10 pm on September 19, the film collected Rs 2.13 crore on Day 2 across 2,979 shows, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.33%. With this, the film’s total India collection stands at Rs 3.83 crore. On its first day, the film earned Rs 1.70 crore across 3,194 shows in India. The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 4.55 crore. The final Day 2 figures of Vibe will be updated by tomorrow, September 20, 2026, at 11 am.

Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial film after the 2024 film Madgaon Express. Apart from Kunal, the film features Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Yashpal Sharma, and Salem Kali in key roles.

Vibe faces competition at the box office

Vibe is running alongside several other releases at the box office. Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra also released on September 18, while films such as Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie, Resident Evil, Practical Magic 2 continue to draw audiences.

The film's performance over the weekend will be important as it enters its first Sunday. Saturday’s growth gives Vibe a chance to improve its overall opening weekend numbers, although the final figures will give a clearer picture of its performance.

Vibe movie review

India TV gave Vibe 2.5 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Vibe certainly has the makings of a good comedy spy film. Kunal Kemmu's comic flair, Sparsh Shrivastava's effortless acting, and Preity Zinta's few funny moments prevent it from becoming a complete disappointment. Initially, the film engages the audience with its light-hearted fun, but the second half becomes its biggest problem."

The film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films. The film's cinematography is by Kaushal Shah, while Sanjay Ingle and Anand Subaya have handled the editing.

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Vibe Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu's film is caught between comedy and spy thriller, loses steam in second half