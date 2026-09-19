New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19. The joyful news comes just a day after the couple were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. As soon as they announced the news, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second child, a baby girl

Sharing a picture of the baby's footprint, Deepika simply added an evil eye emoji to the caption. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Awww!! Congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!” Shreya Ghoshal commented, “Congratulations.” Dhanashree wrote, “Congratulations, God bless.” Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others reacted to the post with a like.

The star couple are already parents to Dua Padukone Singh, whom they welcomed on September 8, 2024. The duo tied the knot in November 2018.

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