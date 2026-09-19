Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second child a day after visiting Siddhivinayak temple

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the second time as they welcomed a baby girl on September 19. The announcement comes a day after the couple visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple and sought Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Deepika-Ranveer welcome second child a day after visiting Siddhivinayak temple

On September 18, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Deepika, who was pregnant at the time, was accompanied by Ranveer and his parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. The couple sought blessings at the temple ahead of the arrival of their second child.

In videos from their visit, Ranveer was seen holding Deepika's hand as they made their way inside the temple. Deepika was seen dressed in a colourful traditional outfit, while Ranveer opted for a purple kurta paired with white trousers. The couple's visit also reminded fans of their Siddhivinayak visit in September 2024, when Deepika was pregnant with their first child, Dua.

Ranveer Singh also visited Lalbaugcha Raja

Earlier on Thursday, September 17, Ranveer Singh visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. The outing came two days before the couple welcomed their second child.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second child

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their second child through an Instagram post.

They shared a picture of the baby’s footprint with the note, "Welcome baby girl". In the caption, the A-list couple simply added an evil eye emoji.

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