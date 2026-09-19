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Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and other celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on second child

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, and other celebrities congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the couple welcomed their second child, with fans also showering love on the family.

Celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the arrival of their second child.
Celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the arrival of their second child. Image Source : ANI (L), IG: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt (M/R)

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child on September 19. The duo shared the joyful news with their fans and followers through a cute social media post on Instagram.

Soon after the announcement, the couple's friends and colleagues from the film industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Fans also joined in, sending love and blessings to the family as they welcomed their newest member.

Celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on second child 

Kriti Sanon was among the first celebrities to react to the news. She congratulated the couple and expressed her happiness for their growing family. She wrote, "Awww!! Congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!" Anil Kapoor also showered love on the couple and wrote, "Congratulations. Girls are the best."

India Tv - Celebs react to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram post.
(Image Source : IG: DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND RANVEER SINGH)Celebs react to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram post.

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra actress Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "Congratulations and God bless !!!!!" Call Me Bae actress Mini Mathur commented, "Oh life couldn’t be lovelier!! Congratulations Deepika, Ranveer & baby Dua." Comedian and actress Mallika Dua wrote, "Two girls is the greatest blessing congratulations (sic)." Take a look below: 

India Tv - Celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their second child.
(Image Source : IG: DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND RANVEER SINGH)Celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their second child.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt also commented on Deepika Padukone's baby announcement post and congratulated the couple. Vicky wrote, "God bless! Congratulations." Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt reacted with emojis, including a red heart, evil eye, sun and people with bunny ears. Have a look at their comments below:

India Tv - Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt's reaction
(Image Source : IG: DEEPIKA PADUKONE)Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt's reaction to Deepika Padukone's post.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family 

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a joint Instagram post. The post featured Dua holding a pregnancy test showing a 'positive' sign. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024, after nearly six years of marriage. They got married in November 2018. 

Also Read:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second child, a baby girl

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