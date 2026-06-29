Awarapan 2 teaser sparks nostalgia; where is Mahiya Mahiya fame Mrinalini Sharma now?

New Delhi:

There was a time when Mrinalini Sharma was among the fresh faces making their mark in Bollywood. Best remembered for starring opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2007 film Awarapan, she won over audiences with her on-screen presence and the chartbuster song Mahiya Mahiya. Although she gradually moved away from films, she has since built a successful career in an entirely different field.

With the teaser of Awarapan 2 dropping on Monday, nostalgia surrounding the original film has returned, and so has interest in its cast. Here's a look at where Mrinalini Sharma is today.

From Delhi model to Bollywood actress

Mrinalini was born on September 27, 1982, in New Delhi and attended school at Carmel Convent. After graduating from Jesus & Mary College, she began her career as a model in Delhi by doing work in advertising and fashion and then moved to Mumbai for film-related work.

Her Bollywood debut came when she made an appearance in Prakash Jha’s Apaharan in 2005.While it was a small role, it opened the doors to more substantial projects.

Awarapan changed her career

Mrinalini's biggest breakthrough came two years later with Mohit Suri's Awarapan. Paired opposite Emraan Hashmi, she became a familiar face among Hindi film audiences, with Mahiya Mahiya emerging as one of the film's most memorable songs.

Watch the song here:

She went on to feature in Showbiz, Hide N Seek, Soundtrack, Jodi Breakers and 3G. Though she never had a long innings in Bollywood, she remained a recognisable face during that period and successfully made the leap from modelling to mainstream cinema.

New innings away from movies

Over the following years, Mrinalini decided to distance herself from acting and explore new opportunities outside the film industry. She now resides in Mumbai where she has transformed into an entrepreneur.

Since 2022, she has been serving as Co-Founder and CEO at Cranky Granny Productions, an organization specializing in sports marketing, content creation, and production. Prior to starting her venture, she was serving as Chief Marketing Officer and Co-founder at Premiere Handball League.

Although her days in acting are long gone, Mrinalini’s career path has remained dynamic nonetheless. Now, she has earned fame for her achievements in business and media.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser out, new rendition of 'Toh Phir Aao' leaves fans with goosebumps