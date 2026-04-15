Bentley Bentayga SUV confirmed for 2028 with plug-in hybrid power: Details here

New Delhi:

Bentley has finally spilt the details related to the plans for its new variant of SUV. As per the information, the next-generation Bentayga is set to launch in 2028, but they are not jumping straight to full electric just yet. Instead, they are going with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup for their flagship SUV—a big shift from their earlier all-electric plans. The Bentayga is Bentley’s star player, bringing in nearly half its total sales.

So, instead of making a risky leap, Bentley wants to blend performance and luxury while easing into electrification at a smarter, slower pace.

Platform and powertrain details

The upcoming new Bentayga 2028 will ride on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC)—the same tech behind cars like the Porsche Cayenne and the soon-to-arrive Audi Q9. It is a versatile platform, supporting both advanced petrol engines and the latest hybrid systems.

\Expect a big jump in electric-only driving range compared to the current Bentayga’s modest 48 km. They will probably stick with a combo like a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor—something close to the current 462hp system. And for purists, Bentley isn’t ditching pure petrol options just yet, at least in some markets.

Design and features expectations

Design-wise, Bentley is keeping details under wraps for now, but there are hints that the new Bentayga will borrow some style cues from the EXP 15 concept and Bentley’s next electric SUV. On the inside and feature lists, buyers can look forward to some serious tech upgrades—like a next-gen air suspension system with active ride control, smarter safety systems, and even an extended wheelbase version for extra comfort in the back. All of this is designed to make sure the Bentayga stays at the top of the luxury SUV heap.

Bentley’s EV strategy and future plans

Bentley’s bigger electrification plan is shifting, too. They’re pushing back their all-electric ambitions and using plug-in hybrids as a stepping stone, aiming for full electrification by 2035. The brand’s first fully electric SUV is set to drop in 2026. It will be a smaller model, sitting just below the Bentayga, and aimed at a different crowd—think luxury EV buyers that would not necessarily go for the flagship Bentayga.

For anyone looking at luxury SUVs, Bentley’s new direction means the Bentayga stays relevant—and maybe gets even more appealing. You get all the power, style, and comfort you’d expect from Bentley, but with better efficiency and a greener edge, all without giving up what makes the Bentayga special in the first place.