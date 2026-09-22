Universo Ferrari to debut in India on October 17: Check major showcase and key attractions

New Delhi:

The Universo Ferrari exhibition is finally heading to India for the first time. The Italian luxury car brand is rolling out its signature event at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi. The event will last from October 17 to November 1 (2026).

Fifth edition of the Universo Ferrari Exhibition in India

If you are a Ferrari fan, then the fifth edition of Universo Ferrari is not just another car show—rather, it is a chance to get up close with the brand's heritage, its latest cars, and even a glimpse into the future.

Cars to look ahead

You will see everything from classic models in the Classiche section—the cars that built Ferrari’s legend—to some of their most exciting new releases. Think of the 849 Testarossa, 12Cilindri, Purosangue, Amalfi Spider, and the F80.

Dates: Guest and normal audience

The event opens exclusively for guests on October 17 and 18, but after that, doors open to the public until November 1. So there’s plenty of time for everyone to soak it all in.

How to book your visit?

If you want to have a Universo Ferrari exhibition experience, then you have a window of October 19 to November 1. You can book your tickets from the district by Zomato's official website. The ticket will cost you Rs 2,125 onwards (by the time of writing).

Classic and current Ferrari cars

Ferrari is not just celebrating its past. The exhibition puts a spotlight on the Luce, which is Ferrari’s first fully electric car. By showcasing it, Ferrari is making a clear statement about embracing electric mobility without giving up the performance and style everyone associates with the brand.

Ferrari's Motorsport Heritage

There’s a whole section dedicated to racing, too. The Racing Area pulls you into Ferrari’s motorsport world, letting you check out race-prepped cars and see how the company’s competitive spirit fuels innovation in their road cars.

Hypersail makes Asian debut

Furthermore, for the first time in Asia, the Hypersail will be on display—a bold step for Ferrari into the world of sailing. Developed to go for a non-stop, round-the-world sailing speed record, Hypersail marks Ferrari’s push beyond just cars and tracks.

Universo Ferrari comes to New Delhi

India joins a select list of countries like Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand that have hosted Universo Ferrari. The New Delhi edition promises to bring together classic legends, the latest models, motorsport icons, and ambitious new ventures like the F80, Luce, and Hypersail under one roof.

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