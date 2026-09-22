Honda 0 Alpha EV and Renault Bridger: Two big SUVs coming to India in 2027

New Delhi:

Honda and Renault, two leading names in the automobile segment, are reportedly working on two major SUVs for India. Honda will introduce the 0 Alpha as its first electric SUV in India, and Renault is said to be working on the Bridger compact SUV positioned between the Kiger and Duster.

Honda 0 Alpha EV: Honda’s First Electric SUV for India

Honda’s gearing up to make a splash in India’s electric SUV scene with the production version of the 0 Alpha EV. First shown at the Japan Mobility Show, this electric SUV will be designed and built at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, and it’s not just for India—exports are on the cards too.

Honda 0 Alpha EV: Battery, Range, and Features

The 0 Alpha definitely stands out. Honda’s “Thin, Light, and Wise” design approach gives it a sharp, futuristic look. Up front, you’ll spot an inverted U-shaped light bar and a glowing Honda badge. The body’s smooth, the C-pillars are bold, and the window line tapers for a bit of drama. With flared wheel arches and chunky 19-inch wheels, it means business.

Under the skin, the 0 Alpha rides on a dedicated EV platform and should come with a front-wheel-drive, single-motor setup. The big story is the battery, as Honda is planning LFP battery packs between 60kWh and 75kWh. With the larger pack, you are looking at a real-world range of about 500km on a single charge. It will support fast charging and is expected to support a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in just 25-30 minutes.

Step inside, and it should feel thoroughly modern. Think multiple digital screens, ventilated power seats, a panoramic glass roof, and Level 2 ADAS for added safety and driver assistance.

Honda’s targeting an early 2027 launch for the 0 Alpha in India, with prices likely starting around Rs 18 lakh and topping out at about Rs 25 lakh. It will line up against the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.

Renault Bridger: Rugged compact SUV for India

Renault is not sitting out the SUV boom either. Enter the Renault Bridger, set to slot between the Kiger and the upcoming Duster in their lineup. This one’s all about ruggedness and adventure-ready vibes.

The Bridger’s got an upright stance, squared-off wheel arches, flat body panels, and for extra personality—a full-size spare mounted on the tailgate.

When it comes to powertrains, Renault’s bringing options: their new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a hybrid variant, and they are keeping the door open for a full EV version down the line.

Renault Bridger: Petrol, Hybrid and EV Powertrains

Inside, the Bridger looks set to prioritize practicality. Expect a spacious rear with about 200mm of knee room and a boot that can swallow roughly 400 litres. Feature-wise, it will not feel basic. Think panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, digital cluster, and a touchscreen with Google services baked in. Level 2 ADAS should be available as well.

Renault plans to build the Bridger at their Chennai plant. If things stay on track, you will see it hit the streets in 2027, with prices starting around Rs 8 lakh and stretching up to Rs 14 lakh.

Of course, final specs, features, and prices will stay under wraps until Honda and Renault make things official, so consider these details as preliminary for now.

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