Tata Aeris could be the new name for Tigor Facelift; launch expected on September 25

New Delhi:

Tata Motors looks set to shake things up this festive season with a fresh take on its compact sedan. All signs point to the updated Tigor getting a new name: Tata Aeris. If that happens, the Aeris will slide right into the Tigor’s place in Tata’s lineup.

Tata Aeris launch and name change

That is not all. After the playbook that worked for Tiago and Tiago.ev, Tata seems ready to roll out a fully electric version of the Aeris as well.

(Image Source : TATA)TATA

So, what’s different this time?

The Aeris draws a lot from the recently revamped Tiago. The front gets a sharper look—a slimmer grille, bold bumper, and low-set fog lamps set the tone. The car’s expected to showcase full-LED lighting all around, with striking headlamps that carry integrated LED DRLs.

Tata Aeris design changes

Do not expect Tata to mess with the basics. The Aeris keeps the notchback design that made the Tigor stand out, instead of following the usual three-box shape. And with a set of new 15-inch alloy wheels, the refreshed vibe carries through to the details. At the rear, you’ll notice a fresh tailgate, sleek connected LED tail lamps, and a bolder bumper with vertical reflectors. Of course, the Aeris signature is expected to sit across the back.

More Premium Interior

Inside, Tata aims to boost the premium feel. Think better materials, new textures, and an updated finish. The dashboard’s likely to mirror the Tiago’s style, with its two free-standing displays and clean horizontal lines, but the Aeris will get its own colour theme, helping it stand apart from its hatchback sibling.

Features and safety equipment

In terms of tech, there is plenty to look forward to. The Aeris should come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s more—expect things like a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto climate control, wireless phone charging, and even a 360-degree camera setup.

Engine and CNG Powertrain

When it comes to what is under the hood, Tata is sticking with the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre petrol engine—86hp and 113Nm if you ask for petrol, with a choice between a 5-speed manual or AMT. Prefer CNG, as you will be getting 76hp and 97Nm.

Circle September 25 on your calendar, because that’s the date being tossed around for the Aeris launch. Tata has not put out an official confirmation yet about the name or the exact date, but buzz around this one is only building.

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