Kia Carens Clavis EV gets 15-year lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres

New Delhi:

Kia India announced a big change for Carens Clavis EV owners – giving them a 15-year high-voltage battery warranty with no limit on kilometres. The offer is only valid on all new Carens Clavis EVs which were sold on or after August 1, 2026. The deal is the first owners will get total peace of mind about their battery’s life, so they do not have to worry about expensive replacements down the road.

Existing Carens Clavis EV owners can extend the warranty

People already driving the Carens Clavis EV are not left out, either. If you bought your car before August 1, 2026, and you are still under the standard 8-year or 1,60,000 km battery warranty, you get the chance to stretch that out to 15 years with unlimited distance—assuming you meet Kia’s eligibility rules. For Kia, this isn’t just about new customers; they want existing owners to feel just as confident about their EV’s future.

Kia Carens Clavis EV gets BaaS option

Furthermore, Kia is not just boosting warranties, rather they are giving buyers flexibility with their Battery as a Service (BaaS) model. You can skip the full battery price upfront and just rent it, keeping the initial cost of the car nice and low.

Charging the car should be easy, too. With the K-Charge ecosystem, now baked right into the MyKia app and the Kia India site, you get access to over 20,300 charging points from 23 different providers. Find stations, get directions, and pay—all in one place.

Kia expands EV charging and service network

After-sales support is not an afterthought, either. Kia’s charging network covers more than 129 dealerships with high-speed DC chargers and 275-plus EV-ready workshops—so help’s not far away. Altogether, there are over 900 customer service points in 400 cities.

With this bundle—15-year battery coverage, BaaS flexibility, and an ever-growing charging and service network—Kia is making it a lot easier for people to commit to electric, long-term.

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