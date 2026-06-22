Tata Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 debut with up to 75kWh battery: Features, expected price and more

New Delhi:

Tata has unleashed a new teaser for the Sierra EV, and it is officially set to arrive on the market on June 30. This SUV joins Tata’s all-electric family as the seventh model, bringing back the classic Sierra badge, which is now with an electrifying twist.

If you have followed the Sierra EV since Tata rolled out the first concept in 2020, you will know that it has evolved when compared to its predecessor. As per the reports, the car is almost ready for production, and it is expected to share a lot under the skin with the new Harrier EV. Here is everything we know about the Sierra EV, especially about the design that stands out.

Familiar design with EV-specific touches

Talking about the exterior, the Sierra EV keeps that unmistakable boxy profile, connected LED lights, and those big wraparound glass panels at the back- just like the original Sierra, but with EV added- making it more flexible. The front grille will be sealed and painted in the body colour, making it clear that it is not a diesel or petrol variant. Top trims might even get bold 19-inch alloys for some extra attitude.

Premium cabin with triple-screen setup

Inside, the Sierra EV is likely to offer a technology-focused cabin which comes with a premium feature list. Top-end variants are expected to feature a triple-screen layout comprising:

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen

12.3-inch passenger display

Lower trims may offer a dual-screen setup along with a head-up display (HUD).

And the feature list does not stop there, as the company further thinks about adding a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats up front, fancy audio, all the latest connected car tech, multi-mode driving, and an advanced safety kit.

Battery and powertrain details

Underneath, Tata builds the Sierra EV on the acti.ev+ platform—the same one as the Harrier EV. You will further get to choose between a 65kWh or a beefier 75kWh battery pack. Both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive options are on the cards, but AWD will be tied to the bigger battery. What’s interesting is the Sierra EV’s slightly smaller and lighter body compared to the Harrier EV, which could mean a bit more driving range with the same batteries.

Expected rivals

In Tata’s lineup, the Sierra EV slots right between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV. It’s meant for buyers who want something premium and distinct in the midsize electric SUV space, plus all the modern tech.

Once launched, the Tata Sierra EV will compete against several popular electric SUVs in India, including:

Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Creta Electric

MG ZS EV

Maruti e Vitara

About the price, it’s expected to come in at Rs 18–25 lakh (ex-showroom), landing right in the thick of a super-competitive electric SUV segment.

With its classic name, fresh look, and the promise of solid range, the Sierra EV isn’t just another electric SUV for Tata—it might be their most exciting launch in years.