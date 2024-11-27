Tata Tiago, Tigor facelifts to arrive in 2025, confirms Tata Motors

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tata Tiago, Tigor

In 2023, Tata Motors introduced refreshed versions of its popular SUVs, the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Then in 2024, the company launched a CNG version of the Nexon and an all-new coupe SUV called the Cruvv. Looking ahead to 2025, Tata Motors recently announced plans for updates to the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor compact sedan, with both models expected to hit the market sometime that year.

What can we expect from the Tiago and Tigor facelifts?

Most changes will likely be cosmetic, meaning they will focus on improving the car's appearance rather than making major changes to how they operate. The Tiago and Tigor were last updated in January 2020 and are starting to look a bit dated compared to newer models. We can look forward to refreshed designs for their front and rear ends, including new bumpers, headlights, and taillights, along with updated features and interior designs.

The compact sedan market is picking up again, especially with new competitors like the Maruti Dzire and the next-generation Honda Amaze entering the scene, presenting Tata Motors with a great chance to capture more attention. Meanwhile, in the hatchback market, the Suzuki Swift debuted a more modern version this year, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also received a facelift earlier in 2023. These newer models are more stylish and better equipped than Tata’s Tiago and Tigor, which shows in their sales performance.

The current versions of the Tiago and Tigor came out in 2016, but the underlying design is even older, dating back to the Indica hatchback. There are discussions about new versions of the Tiago and Tigor being built on a more modern design platform, but the details are still being finalized. Therefore, these new models may not arrive until late 2026 or even 2027. In the meantime, the upcoming facelifts will be important for keeping the Tiago and Tigor competitive and appealing to buyers.

