Tata Avinya Electric SUV spotted testing in India ahead of 2027 launch: Premium EV details surfaced

New Delhi:

Tata Motors just took a big step forward with its premium electric vehicle lineup. The Tata Avinya electric SUV was spotted for the first time testing on public roads in India, wrapped in heavy camouflage. Clearly, development is in full swing as Tata gears up for a 2027 launch.

This new Avinya series will sit above the Nexon EV, Harrier EV, Sierra EV, and Punch EV. Tata plans to use the Avinya badge to launch a new line of premium electric SUVs designed for drivers in India and overseas.

First spy shots reveal premium SUV stance

Even under all that camouflage, some styling cues stand out. Up front, you can spot the closed grille, which is pretty standard for EVs, plus lighting elements stacked vertically at each bumper’s edge. Those slim LED daytime running lights are probably tucked away beneath the wraps.

This SUV definitely looks premium, with its long wheelbase, short front overhang, flush door handles, and that smooth, gently sloping roof. Big aerodynamic wheels, chunky body cladding, and stretching rear doors all hint that Tata wants passengers to have plenty of space and comfort.

At the back, wraparound LED taillights and a roof spoiler peek out, but most design details remain hidden. If you look back at the leaked patent images, it seems like Tata plans to echo the futuristic vibe from the original Avinya concept.

Built on a new premium EV platform

The Avinya project has come a long way lately. While folks first expected the SUV to use Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), Tata Motors now says the production version will actually ride on the Freelander platform, developed through the Chery-JLR (CJLR) partnership.

Sure, the basic platform is from CJLR, but Tata is handling the design, engineering, software, and driving dynamics itself. Production will roll out at the new TMPV-JLR plant in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu—a key site for Tata’s next wave of high-end electric vehicles.

Batteries, range and performance

Technical specs are still under wraps, but industry chatter points to two battery options—65kWh and 80kWh—for the first Avinya SUV. The bigger battery should give it plenty of range for highway trips, with strong enough acceleration and performance to take on other premium electric SUVs in India.

The first production version will probably be named the Avinya X. And Tata’s not stopping there—they’re lining up more Avinya electric SUVs plus lifestyle-focused EVs over the next few years.

Aiming for the premium EV market

The Avinya range targets buyers looking to step up from Tata’s current EV models, which mostly go after price-conscious shoppers. Tata wants Avinya to deliver cutting-edge tech, bigger and more comfortable interiors, and an overall lift in luxury.

While Tata has not confirmed all the details, you can expect the SUV to include connected features, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), next-gen software, AI capabilities, and fast charging.

Tata’s electric push stays strong

The timing for Avinya fits Tata’s push to keep control over India’s EV market. Sales keep going up, thanks in part to strong demand for the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Harrier EV. Even the new Sierra EV is expected to push growth as production scales up.

With Avinya, Tata wants to grab a foothold in the premium electric SUV world, getting ahead of growing competition from both Indian and global carmakers.

Launch timeline and price

Look for the Tata Avinya electric SUV to make its world debut in 2027. Production should start shortly after the reveal. Although Tata has not revealed any pricing at the time of writing, as per the estimates, it is expected to be somewhere between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom price), depending on the variant and battery capacity.