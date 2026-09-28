New Audi Q3 production starts in Maharashra, ahead of October 16 launch: Engine, features and expected price

New Delhi:

Audi is gearing up for the big launch of the third-generation Q3 in the Indian market. The launch is set for October 16 (2026) and as per the reports, the company has already kicked off local assembly at the Škoda Auto Volkswagen India plant, which is based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. If you are eager to lock one in, bookings opened back on September 1, then just put down Rs 1 lakh through the official website of the company, as well as from myAudi Connect app and the local dealership in your city.

Engine and gearbox

Under the hood, the India-spec Q3 packs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing about 204hp and 320Nm of peak torque. You will get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system, so you’re looking at a proper all-wheel-drive SUV in the luxury segment—not something you see every day.

Globally, the Q3 comes in several powertrains: petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrids. There are even different suspension setups, depending on the market.

Audi Q3 gets a major design update

Design-wise, the new Q3 stands out. It has a bloder front, with a bigger Singleframe grille and the slimmer headlamps that sit higher, giving it a sharper and more athletic vibe.

Talking about the bonnet and shoulder lines are crisper, and those Matrix LED headlights are pretty technical, they feature micro-LED modules, and the daytime running lights are split into 23 segments each.

On the back, it comes with a full-width light bar.

On higher trims, the car can even add digital OLED tail-lights and illuminated Audi rings for a bit of flair.

Interior and features

Inside, Audi is gone for a serious rethink. They have shifted the gear selector up to the steering column, which clears out much more space between the seats—handy for storage. The dashboard has Audi’s latest digital display, and up front, you get acoustic glass to cut down road and wind noise. Rear seats are flexible—you can slide the bench forward or back and recline the backrest, so you can choose between more legroom or extra cargo space.

Boot space

Speaking of cargo, the Q3 gives you 488 litres of boot space with the rear seats up and 1,386 litres if you fold them down. That sliding rear bench really helps if you need to juggle passengers and luggage. Depending on the trim, it can tow up to 2,100kg too, so it’s not just about city runs.

Advanced safety features

On the safety front, Audi is packed with serious technology-

An interior camera watches the driver for fatigue or distraction.

You also get adaptive cruise control, advanced lane assist, and a clever parking system that records tricky manoeuvres and can repeat them on its own.

So, in case you always park in a tight garage, this could be considered as a real bonus.

India launch and expected price

With production underway and the launch set for October 16, Audi will be revealing the final pricing for the Q3, along with the full equipment list soon.

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