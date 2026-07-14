Top 5 safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh, as per crash protection ratings

New Delhi:

Over the period, people who are looking forward to buying a new car are very cautious and focus more on safety and security. People are looking for a car which comes with strong crash protection, electronic stability control, multiple airbags and advanced structural engineering, which may protect them from any unavoidable situations.

With Bharat NCAP crash tests, automobile customers will get safety ratings on the vehicles which are being sold in India. Customers, these days, are doing proper homework before making their purchase decision.

There are several affordable cars in the market which could manage to achieve impressive safety scores. They provide strong protection, which is no longer limited to premium vehicles.

Hyundai Venue: Rs 8 lakh onwards

Take the Hyundai Venue. It starts at Rs 8 lakh and stands out as one of the safest compact SUVs you can get under Rs 10 lakh. In Bharat NCAP tests, the Venue racked up 31.15 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection—basically near perfect. It nailed both the frontal and side crash tests, coming in strong for passenger safety. For kids, it scored 44.46 out of 49, with a dynamic protection score that’s nearly flawless.

Skoda Kylaq: Rs 7.59 lakh onwards

Now, if you are looking for value, the Skoda Kylaq kicks off at Rs 7.59 lakh. Despite the price, it pulled off 30.88 out of 32 for adult protection. Its performance in both the frontal (15.04/16) and side (15.84/16) crash tests is top-notch. Plus, it hit a perfect 24/24 for child dynamic protection. Solid build quality and serious focus on safety put the Kylaq in a strong position.

Tata Punch: Rs 5.70 lakh onwards

Then there is the Tata Punch, starting at just Rs 5.70 lakh. This compact SUV has become a favorite, and a lot of that is down to its sturdy safety scores. The facelifted Punch netted 30.58 out of 32 points for adult protection, doing especially well in both head-on and side-impact tests. For child safety, it picked up a stellar 45 out of 49, including another perfect 24/24 in dynamic testing.

Kia Syros: Rs 8.42 lakh onwards

Kia’s Syros, available from Rs 8.42 lakh, holds up well too. Bharat NCAP gave it 30.21 out of 32 for adult protection. It managed a perfect score in side-impact and did a solid job across major protection areas. Child safety came in at 44.42 out of 49.

Tata Altroz: Rs 6 lakh onwards

Do not forget the Tata Altroz, starting at Rs 6 lakh. It is one of the safest hatchbacks in its class, scoring 29.66 out of 32 for keeping adults safe. Frontal crash test results were especially good, and its child protection numbers – 44.90 out of 49, are right up there.

Safety is becoming a key buying factor in India

Safety is no longer restricted to high-end models. With reliable crash ratings from Bharat NCAP, you don’t have to break the bank for solid protection. Cars like the Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Punch, Kia Syros, and Tata Altroz prove that even under Rs 10 lakh, you can drive with confidence.