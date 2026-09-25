Nissan Pixo EV unveiled with 259km range, Google Gemini and compact city-friendly d

New Delhi:

Nissan has reportedly pulled the wraps off the new Pixo, a compact electric car which is built specifically for city life in Europe. This is not just another petrol model with batteries swapped in- Nissan Design Europe and the Technical Centre worked hand-in-hand with Renault to create it from the ground up as a real EV. It is small, packed with smart features, and built to handle tight city streets. You’ll start seeing deliveries across Europe in early 2027.

Nissan Pixo gets compact EV design

Talking about the design, the Pixo’s boxy shape and short overhangs make it agile in traffic and easy to park. Up front, pixel-inspired headlights set it apart, and the Pixo badge sits right in the grille. Out back, big Nissan lettering stretches across the tailgate. The car is 3,796mm long and 1,790mm wide, with a tidy 9.9-metre turning circle. If you want a little flair, you can get eye-catching colours like Wonder Purple or Gear Blue, both with black accents and pixel-themed 18-inch alloys.

Four-seat cabin with flexible storage

Inside, it maximises space and keeps things simple. There is a vertical dashboard with a textured look and orange trim around the air vents. Thankfully, Nissan kept physical climate controls—no endless touchscreen menus for the basics.

Up front, you get a 7-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch infotainment screen. The four-seat layout means adults fit in back, and you can adjust the sliding rear seats depending on whether you need more room for friends or shopping bags. The trunk gives you 356 liters of storage, though 50 liters goes to the charging cable.

Google Gemini and Face ID features

Tech-wise, the Pixo steps things up with Google Gemini—Nissan says it’s a segment first. It works in 16 languages, ties in with Google’s built-in features, and offers the MyNissan app for remote control. There’s Face ID recognition, too, so the car knows who’s driving and loads your settings automatically. On the safety side, you get adaptive cruise control, lane departure alerts, and hands-free parking.

259km range from 27.5kWh battery

Under the skin, the Pixo carries a 27.5kWh LFP battery and a single, no-nonsense 82hp motor. Nissan says you will get up to 259km on a charge (WLTP standard). When it’s time to plug in, 50kW DC fast charging gets you from 15 per cent to 80 per cent in about 28 minutes, and there’s 11kW bidirectional AC charging as well.

Nissan Pixo: Launch timeline

Nissan builds the Pixo at Renault’s Novo Mesto plant in Slovenia, with European deliveries starting in early 2027. Nissan has not revealed the price of the car yet (by the time of writing). But the target is pretty clear that the urban drivers who want a small, connected EV that actually fits city life. Also, there has been no news for the India launch yet, but if this one enters the Indian market, I may get a good response due to it's compact design.

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