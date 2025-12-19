Nissan to expand India lineup in 2026: Two new car launches confirmed In addition to launching two new models, Nissan will introduce minor updates to the Magnite compact SUV in India. The company has also confirmed plans to debut a brand-new 7-seater SUV in 2027.

New Delhi:

Nissan has not been very active in the Indian market for a while, as they only have one car available for sale. However, that's about to change next year. The company plans to launch three new vehicles. This will include an updated version of their current model, along with two completely new cars. Here is a look at Nissan’s roadmap for India in 2026.

Nissan Magnite Update

Nissan is set to start 2026 by giving its popular Magnite compact SUV a makeover. The updated Magnite will mainly focus on adding a few improvements, especially in terms of features and comfort inside the vehicle, making it an even better choice for drivers.

Nissan Gravite

The company has recently announced that it will soon introduce a new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) called the Nissan Gravite. This model is based on the Renault Triber and is set to be launched in January 2026. While it shares some features with the Triber, the Gravite will have its own unique look, including new bumpers, updated lights, and different wheel designs. Under the hood, it will likely have a 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 72 horsepower, and it will be available with both manual and automated manual transmission options.

Nissan Tekton

The new Nissan version of the Duster, which is likely to be called the Nissan Tekton, is expected to be released in June 2026. This vehicle is anticipated to have a stylish look inspired by the high-end Nissan Patrol. It will feature a new grille design, sleek lines, and the well-known C-shaped design elements that Nissan is known for.

Upcoming 7-Seater SUV (2027)

Nissan has also announced plans for a new 7-seat SUV that will be released in 2027. This new model will be built on the same base as the upcoming Tekton, but it will have its own unique look and feel, appealing to a different group of drivers.

Showroom and network expansion

Furthermore, Nissan India is working hard to grow its presence in the market as it prepares to launch new products. Right now, the company has about 150 showrooms, but it plans to increase that number to 200 before the release of a new vehicle called the Tekton. Looking even further into the future, Nissan aims to have a total of 250 locations where customers can explore their cars by the time they announce the price for a new 7-seat SUV they are developing.

ALSO READ: JSW MG Motor India and luxury automakers to hike prices in January