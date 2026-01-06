Nissan Tekton SUV to be revealed on February 4 Nissan is set to pull the wraps off the Tekton on February 4, following through on the midsize SUV development it teased last October.

Nissan is set to significantly expand its Indian portfolio with the launch of two new models in 2026. Both vehicles are scheduled to be unveiled soon, with the company confirming that the Nissan Gravite—a sibling to the Renault Triber—will make its debut on January 21.

The second major addition to the lineup is a midsize SUV named the Tekton. Following an announcement last October regarding its development, Nissan has now confirmed that the Tekton will be fully unveiled on February 4.

Positioned as Nissan’s version of the new Renault Duster, the Tekton will enter the highly competitive midsize SUV segment, taking on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the upcoming Tata Sierra. Recent teasers have provided a glimpse into what this new SUV will offer.

Nissan Tekton exterior design

The Tekton’s design draws inspiration from the iconic Nissan Patrol. Key exterior highlights include:

Lighting: Connected LED headlights and C-shaped LED tail-lights.

Profile: A sleek side profile featuring traditional pull-type door handles at the front and hidden, C-pillar-mounted handles at the rear.

Aesthetics: Multi-spoke alloy wheels and premium silver-finished roof rails.

Nissan Tekton interior and features

According to the latest teasers, the cabin will feature a sophisticated three-tone dashboard with a glossy black finish. A stylish bronze strip runs across the dash, connecting the central touchscreen to the side AC vents. Expected features include:

Wireless smartphone charging

Automatic climate control

A panoramic sunroof

Nissan Tekton powertrain options

While official engine specifications are yet to be confirmed, the Tekton is expected to offer two petrol engines:

1.3-litre Turbo-Petrol: Powering the higher-spec variants.

1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol: Likely reserved for the entry-level trims.

Transmission duties will be handled by both manual and automatic gearboxes. Additionally, Nissan may introduce a hybrid powertrain at a later stage to appeal to eco-conscious buyers.