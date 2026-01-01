Renault Duster spotted testing ahead of India launch on Jan 26: What to expect Recent test mule sightings have revealed key India-specific updates for the upcoming Renault Duster. Here's more details on design, tech, and performance details of the highly anticipated third-generation model.

Renault is all set to launch the much-anticipated third-generation Duster in India. The upcoming SUV will feature India-specific design tweaks, and recent sightings of test mules have revealed several key details. Here is everything you can expect from the all-new Renault Duster.

Renault Duster exterior design

Recent teasers and spy shots have provided a glimpse into the design of the India-specific Duster. The SUV is expected to feature sleek headlights integrated with eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).

Key exterior highlights include:

360-Degree Camera: Test mules have been spotted with camera modules on the front and the Outside Rearview Mirrors (ORVMs).

Front Fascia: The front features three air-intake slits beneath the grille, a wide air dam at the bottom, and fog lamps positioned on either side.

Safety and Comfort: A radar sensor visible on the windscreen suggests the inclusion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Additionally, a sunroof, potentially a panoramic unit, has been seen on test models.

Side Profile: The SUV retains its rugged look with body cladding over the wheel arches, roof rails, and rear door handles uniquely mounted on the C-pillar.

Rear Design: The rear features wraparound tail-lights with a connected LED bar, a roof-mounted spoiler, a rear wiper, and reverse parking sensors.

Renault Duster interior and features

While the interior of the India-spec Duster has yet to be officially revealed, it is likely to follow the layout of the global model with a few premium tweaks for the Indian market.

Expected features include:

A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A 7-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.

A wireless phone charger and updated materials on key touchpoints.

Renault Duster powertrain and performance

The India-bound Renault Duster is expected to be a petrol-only offering. The engine lineup may include:

1.3-litre Turbo-Petrol: A powerful unit producing 156hp, borrowed from the global-spec model. 1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol: An updated version of the engine found in the Renault Kiger, likely tuned for higher power output to suit the Duster’s larger frame.

