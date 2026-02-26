PM Modi expresses displeasure over NCERT judiciary chapter row, wants accountability fixed: Sources

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his displeasure over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) 'judiciary corruption' chapter controversy in the Cabinet meeting held earlier on Tuesday, sources in government told India TV. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed deep regret following the controversy regarding a Class 8 NCERT social science textbook that included a chapter on "corruption in the judiciary". "I am very sad at what has happened; there was no intention to insult judiciary," the minister said.

The Supreme Court earlier imposed a complete ban on accessing the NCERT's Social Science book having a chapter on 'judiciary corruption'. The court has issued a show cause notice to the secretary of the department of school education and NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court today that people who are involved in drafting chapters on 'judiciary corruption' will not work with the UGC or any ministry. The Centre has also tendered an unconditional apology, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "In a suo motu case, we tender an unconditional apology." Meanwhile, Chief Justice Surya Kant shot back, saying, "Our friends in the media have sent this notice. There's not a single word of apology in it."

When SG Mehta said that 32 books had been sold but now it was withdrawn, the CJI remarked that this was a deliberate move. "The entire teaching community would be told that the Indian judiciary is corrupt and cases are pending... then students, and then parents. This is a deep conspiracy," said the CJI.

What's the controversy over NCERT's Social Science book?

NCERT's Social Science book's chapter on "Judicial Corruption" stated corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system. The new book states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behavior in court but also their behavior outside court.

"People do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice. Hence, efforts are constantly being made at the State and Union levels to build faith and increase transparency in the judicial system, including through the use of technology, and to take swift and decisive action against instances of corruption wherever they may arise," the chapter reads.

The book pegs the approximate number of pending cases in the Supreme Court at 81,000, in high courts at 62.40 lakh, and district and subordinate courts at 4.70 crore.

