Swami Ramdev rejects Patanjali ghee adulteration claims, says no medicine has been banned

Swami Ramdev on Wednesday rejected claims and discussions surrounding alleged adulteration in Patanjali ghee and reports that some of the company's medicines had been banned. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Ramdev said people spreading what he described as misinformation against Patanjali were behind such claims.

Ramdev said the Supreme Court had not banned any Patanjali medicine. He also claimed that the company's medicines meet international standards and said no drug had been found to be below the required parameters by any agency in India or abroad. He rejected the allegations of adulteration in Patanjali ghee as well, saying the product could be tested at any laboratory.

Ramdev rejects claims against Patanjali products

Ramdev said several misconceptions about Patanjali had been spread over the past few months. He said there had been claims at different times that the company's ghee contained animal fat or even bone.

Referring to statements made by former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ramdev said Singh had spoken on the basis of hearsay. He said he had since met Singh and that his misconceptions had been cleared. Ramdev also said Patanjali had withdrawn the defamation case it had filed against Singh.

Ramdev also criticised what he called the "Drug and Remedy Act", describing it as "an outdated law" that needs to be changed. He said Patanjali had raised this demand with the Prime Minister and would continue to do so.

Patanjali claims to have created five lakh jobs

Ramdev said that as a monk, he had taken yoga and Ayurveda to around 200 countries. He claimed that Patanjali had provided employment to around five lakh people and said the company aimed to create employment for another five lakh in the coming years.

He said Patanjali had worked to give ancient heritage a global identity by bringing it together with science.

Ramdev also said some people were waiting for Patanjali's decline, but he was continuing to move forward by treating God's grace and his own actions as his duty. He said those who oppose yoga, Ayurveda and the Sanatan tradition should understand the importance of this heritage.

Ramdev says Patanjali is challenging foreign companies

Ramdev said Patanjali was challenging foreign companies and argued that people should focus on giving everyone equal rights rather than trying to pull others down.

He also challenged the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health, saying Patanjali claims to be able to cure conditions such as type-3 diabetes. He said those interested could approach Patanjali and experience it for themselves.

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