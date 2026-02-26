Jharkhand Municipal Elections results tomorrow: Full list of 48 municipalities, including 9 civic corporations

Ranchi:

Municipal elections for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held across Jharkhand on Monday (February 23), with counting of votes scheduled for February 27 (Friday). The exercise marks the return of elected urban governance in the state after a prolonged gap, as the last major municipal polls were conducted in 2018.

The elections covered 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, encompassing a total of 1,087 wards. More than 43.33 lakh voters (4,333,574) participated in the polling process, including over 21.26 lakh women voters, reflecting significant public engagement in urban local governance.

Unlike general elections, voting was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, with candidates contesting without official political party symbols. Additionally, the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option was not available in this election cycle.

62% voter turnout recorded

Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday. Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state.

Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. "Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.

List of 9 Municipal Corporations

The list of these 9 Municipal Corporations includes:

Ranchi Municipal Corporation (Reserved for ST): 54 seats Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 56 seats Deoghar Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 37 seats Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation (Reserved for EBC-I): 37 seats Giridih Municipal Corporation (Reserved for SC): 37 seats Adityapur Municipal Corporation (Reserved for ST): 36 seats Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 36 seats Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation (Reserved for Women): 36 seats Mango Municipal Corporation (Reserved for Women): 37 seats

List of 20 Municipal Councils

The list of these 20 Municipal Councils includes:

Bishrampur (Palamu) Reserved for Women: 20 wards Madhupur (Deoghar) Reserved for EBC-I/Women: 23 wards Pakur (Reserved for Women): 21 wards Chirkunda (Dhanbad) Reserved for Women: 21 wards Phusro (Bokaro) Reserved for SC/Women: 28 wards Ramgarh (Reserved for ST/Women): 32 wards Gumla (Reserved for ST/Women): 22 wards Mihijam (Jamtara) Reserved for Women: 20 wards Jugsalai (East Singhbhum) (Reserved for Women): 22 wards Garhwa (Unreserved): 22 wards Chatra (Unreserved): 22 wards Dumka (Unreserved): 21 wards Chaibasa (West Singhbhum) Unreserved: 21 wards Kapali (Seraikela Kharsawan) Unreserved: 21 wards Chakradharpur (West Singhbhum) Reserved for ST: 23 wards Lohardaga (Reserved for ST): 22 wards Simdega (Reserved for ST): 20 wards Godda (Reserved for EBC-I): 21 wards Sahibganj (Reserved for SC): 28 wards Jhumri Telaiya (Koderma) Reserved for Backward Class-1: 28 wards

List of 19 Nagar Panchayats

The list of these 19 Nagar Panchayats includes: