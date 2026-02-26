Jharkhand Municipal Elections results tomorrow: Full list of 48 municipalities, including 9 civic corporations

Advertisement
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Jharkhand Municipal Elections: The local body polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits. The ruling JMM and Congress, and the main opposition BJP claimed victories for the candidates they supported.

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) election, at a polling station, in Ranchi.
Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) election, at a polling station, in Ranchi. Image Source : PTI
Ranchi:

Municipal elections for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held across Jharkhand on Monday (February 23), with counting of votes scheduled for February 27 (Friday). The exercise marks the return of elected urban governance in the state after a prolonged gap, as the last major municipal polls were conducted in 2018.

The elections covered 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, encompassing a total of 1,087 wards. More than 43.33 lakh voters (4,333,574) participated in the polling process, including over 21.26 lakh women voters, reflecting significant public engagement in urban local governance.

Unlike general elections, voting was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, with candidates contesting without official political party symbols. Additionally, the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option was not available in this election cycle.

62% voter turnout recorded

Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday. Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state.

Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. "Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Over 43 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.

List of 9 Municipal Corporations

The list of these 9 Municipal Corporations includes: 

  1. Ranchi Municipal Corporation (Reserved for ST): 54 seats
  2. Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 56 seats
  3. Deoghar Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 37 seats
  4. Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation (Reserved for EBC-I): 37 seats
  5. Giridih Municipal Corporation (Reserved for SC): 37 seats
  6. Adityapur Municipal Corporation (Reserved for ST): 36 seats
  7. Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 36 seats
  8. Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation (Reserved for Women): 36 seats
  9. Mango Municipal Corporation (Reserved for Women): 37 seats

List of 20 Municipal Councils

The list of these 20 Municipal Councils includes: 

  1. Bishrampur (Palamu) Reserved for Women: 20 wards 
  2. Madhupur (Deoghar) Reserved for EBC-I/Women: 23 wards 
  3. Pakur (Reserved for Women): 21 wards 
  4. Chirkunda (Dhanbad) Reserved for Women: 21 wards 
  5. Phusro (Bokaro) Reserved for SC/Women: 28 wards 
  6. Ramgarh (Reserved for ST/Women): 32 wards 
  7. Gumla (Reserved for ST/Women): 22 wards 
  8. Mihijam (Jamtara) Reserved for Women: 20 wards 
  9. Jugsalai (East Singhbhum) (Reserved for Women): 22 wards 
  10. Garhwa (Unreserved): 22 wards 
  11. Chatra (Unreserved): 22 wards 
  12. Dumka (Unreserved): 21 wards 
  13. Chaibasa (West Singhbhum) Unreserved: 21 wards 
  14. Kapali (Seraikela Kharsawan) Unreserved: 21 wards 
  15. Chakradharpur (West Singhbhum) Reserved for ST: 23 wards 
  16. Lohardaga (Reserved for ST): 22 wards 
  17. Simdega (Reserved for ST): 20 wards 
  18. Godda (Reserved for EBC-I): 21 wards 
  19. Sahibganj (Reserved for SC): 28 wards 
  20. Jhumri Telaiya (Koderma) Reserved for Backward Class-1: 28 wards 

List of 19 Nagar Panchayats

The list of these 19 Nagar Panchayats includes: 

  1. Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa) Reserved for Women: 17 wards
  2. Manjhiaon (Garhwa) Unreserved: 12 wards
  3. Hussainabad (Palamu) Reserved for SC: 15 wards
  4. Hariharganj (Palamu) Reserved for SC/Women: 11 wards
  5. Chhatarpur (Palamu) Unreserved: 16 wards
  6. Latehar (Reserved for ST): 15 wards
  7. Koderma (Unreserved): 15 wards
  8. Domchanch (Koderma) Reserved for Backward Class-2: 13 wards
  9. Barki Saraiya (Giridih) Reserved for Women: 16 wards
  10. Dhanwar (Giridih) Unreserved: 11 wards
  11. Mahagama (Reserved for ST): 14 wards
  12. Rajmahal (Sahibganj) Reserved for EBC-I: 12 wards
  13. Barharwa (Sahibganj) Reserved for Women: 16 wards
  14. Basukinath (Dumka) Reserved for Women: 12 wards
  15. Jamtara (Reserved for Women): 15 wards
  16. Bundu (Ranchi) Reserved for ST: 14 wards
  17. Khunti (Reserved for ST/Women): 13 wards
  18. Saraikela (Unreserved): 11 wards 
  19. Chakulia (East Singhbhum) Reserved for ST/Women: 12 wards
Top News

