Jharkhand Municipal Elections results tomorrow: Full list of 48 municipalities, including 9 civic corporations

Municipal elections for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held across Jharkhand on Monday (February 23), with counting of votes scheduled for February 27 (Friday). The exercise marks the return of elected urban governance in the state after a prolonged gap, as the last major municipal polls were conducted in 2018.
The elections covered 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, encompassing a total of 1,087 wards. More than 43.33 lakh voters (4,333,574) participated in the polling process, including over 21.26 lakh women voters, reflecting significant public engagement in urban local governance.
Unlike general elections, voting was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, with candidates contesting without official political party symbols. Additionally, the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option was not available in this election cycle.
62% voter turnout recorded
Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday. Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state.
Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. "Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.
Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.
As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.
List of 9 Municipal Corporations
The list of these 9 Municipal Corporations includes:
- Ranchi Municipal Corporation (Reserved for ST): 54 seats
- Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 56 seats
- Deoghar Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 37 seats
- Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation (Reserved for EBC-I): 37 seats
- Giridih Municipal Corporation (Reserved for SC): 37 seats
- Adityapur Municipal Corporation (Reserved for ST): 36 seats
- Chas (Bokaro) Municipal Corporation (Unreserved): 36 seats
- Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation (Reserved for Women): 36 seats
- Mango Municipal Corporation (Reserved for Women): 37 seats
List of 20 Municipal Councils
The list of these 20 Municipal Councils includes:
- Bishrampur (Palamu) Reserved for Women: 20 wards
- Madhupur (Deoghar) Reserved for EBC-I/Women: 23 wards
- Pakur (Reserved for Women): 21 wards
- Chirkunda (Dhanbad) Reserved for Women: 21 wards
- Phusro (Bokaro) Reserved for SC/Women: 28 wards
- Ramgarh (Reserved for ST/Women): 32 wards
- Gumla (Reserved for ST/Women): 22 wards
- Mihijam (Jamtara) Reserved for Women: 20 wards
- Jugsalai (East Singhbhum) (Reserved for Women): 22 wards
- Garhwa (Unreserved): 22 wards
- Chatra (Unreserved): 22 wards
- Dumka (Unreserved): 21 wards
- Chaibasa (West Singhbhum) Unreserved: 21 wards
- Kapali (Seraikela Kharsawan) Unreserved: 21 wards
- Chakradharpur (West Singhbhum) Reserved for ST: 23 wards
- Lohardaga (Reserved for ST): 22 wards
- Simdega (Reserved for ST): 20 wards
- Godda (Reserved for EBC-I): 21 wards
- Sahibganj (Reserved for SC): 28 wards
- Jhumri Telaiya (Koderma) Reserved for Backward Class-1: 28 wards
List of 19 Nagar Panchayats
The list of these 19 Nagar Panchayats includes:
- Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa) Reserved for Women: 17 wards
- Manjhiaon (Garhwa) Unreserved: 12 wards
- Hussainabad (Palamu) Reserved for SC: 15 wards
- Hariharganj (Palamu) Reserved for SC/Women: 11 wards
- Chhatarpur (Palamu) Unreserved: 16 wards
- Latehar (Reserved for ST): 15 wards
- Koderma (Unreserved): 15 wards
- Domchanch (Koderma) Reserved for Backward Class-2: 13 wards
- Barki Saraiya (Giridih) Reserved for Women: 16 wards
- Dhanwar (Giridih) Unreserved: 11 wards
- Mahagama (Reserved for ST): 14 wards
- Rajmahal (Sahibganj) Reserved for EBC-I: 12 wards
- Barharwa (Sahibganj) Reserved for Women: 16 wards
- Basukinath (Dumka) Reserved for Women: 12 wards
- Jamtara (Reserved for Women): 15 wards
- Bundu (Ranchi) Reserved for ST: 14 wards
- Khunti (Reserved for ST/Women): 13 wards
- Saraikela (Unreserved): 11 wards
- Chakulia (East Singhbhum) Reserved for ST/Women: 12 wards