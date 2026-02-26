Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share FIRST pics from wedding, now husband and wife

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially married. Lovingly called 'Virosh' by their fans, the duo's wedding photos have been officially posted, and their fans can't keep calm. Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot as per dual wedding rituals - Telugu Andhra customs and a Kodava (Coorg) wedding later in the same day. The duo got married in Udaipur on February 26. They will host a starry wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues on March 4 in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding photos out

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding pictures were subtle, aesthetic and beautiful. The duo looked at each other with love in their eyes, smiling ear to ear as they officially became husband and wife today. Vijay wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026." Take a look at the photos:

Rashmika Mandanna also shared photos from the photos, some different from the ones her 'husband' has posted. "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda. The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could possibly imagine. The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, the man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever. I could truly write a book on this man," the actress wrote.

She further penned, "I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today. I’ve truly been blessed. Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you, I’ve always told you that. But suddenly, all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life, everything makes so much more sense now. It is because I have you, witnessing it all and being the biggest part of it. I am so excited to becoming your wife, to be your wife, to be called your wife. Let’s have the best life ever together. I love you."

How did fans react to Virosh's wedding photos?

Taking to the comment box, Virosh fans celebrated this much-awaited union. They congratulated the newlywed couple.

Rashmika and Vijay's official wedding announcement

On February 22, Rashmika and Vijay officially announced their wedding. The note read: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Rashmika and Vijay's love story

The duo first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2017, and their pair was an instant hit. Following the love they received, the duo worked on Dear Comrade (2019), which also performed fairly well at the box office. Their on-screen chemistry translated into their real-life love story, and the rest, as we say, is all history.

