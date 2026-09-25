Mahindra Thar OG gets new 4WD system and more powerful diesel engine: Check price, features explained

New Delhi:

Mahindra just rolled out the updated Thar OG in India, and it’s not just a minor facelift. The SUV keeps its classic, rugged look on the outside, but under the skin, it’s changed a lot. The big story here is the new electronic locking differential for the 4WD versions. The old Thar used a mechanical locker, but Mahindra has switched to an electronic setup. This means when you’re stuck with one or two wheels spinning in mud, sand, or on rocky ground, the system kicks in right away to help you get moving again.

Mahindra did not stop there, as the Thar OG now gets three terrain modes:

Mud

Sand

Snow

Pick a mode, and the SUV tweaks its tech to match what you’re driving over, so you don’t have to fight the wheel as much on tricky surfaces.

Mahindra Thar OG gets new 4WD system

Performance-wise, things have improved too. The 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine is a lot punchier now, bumping up its output from 132PS to 152PS, with torque climbing to 330Nm. That’s a solid 20PS and 30Nm extra—noticeable when you put your foot down. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol isn’t left out either; it jumps from 150PS (320Nm) to 162PS (330Nm). The 1.5-litre diesel stays as is for now.

Thar OG gets more powerful diesel engine

If you pick a 4WD Thar, you can choose either the 2.0-litre petrol or the 2.2-litre diesel—both come with six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes. If you go with rear-wheel drive, you get these engines only with the automatic.

New Chassis and suspension

Chassis and suspension upgrades are just as important. The Thar OG now rides on Mahindra’s M_Glyde 4G ladder-frame chassis, actually a shorter version of what’s under the five-door Thar Roxx. Mahindra claims this boosts the Thar’s structural rigidity and keeps it feeling solid over rough terrain.

In the rear, a new PENTALINK suspension with a Watts link brings a more comfortable ride and better body control—even on paved roads—without sacrificing off-road flex and traction. On top of that, there’s DAVINCI damping tech that adjusts itself depending on the type of bump you hit, so you get comfort and capability in the same package.

More features and safety equipment

Step inside and you will notice more comfort and convenience features: a leatherette steering wheel, embossed seats, a soft rear armrest with a cup holder, push-button start, a rear Type-C charging port, and wireless phone charging for front passengers. Safety’s been upgraded, too, with six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels.

Mahindra Thar OG: Price and variants

Mahindra’s offering the Thar OG at prices between Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level AXT variant comes with a 1.5-litre diesel and 2WD. The LXT lineup covers seven versions between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh, while the ZXT sits between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh.

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