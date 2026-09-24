Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup to come with 4WD, Diesel-Petrol engines: Launch details here

New Delhi:

Mahindra is about to shake things up with the new Scorpio Lifestyler pickup. They are moving the familiar Scorpio badge into the lifestyle pickup arena, and test mules in India are giving us a good look at what’s coming.

This pickup goes head-to-head with models like the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. With this, Mahindra plans to push the Scorpio family beyond the staple SUV shape.

Scorpio Lifestyler spotted testing in India

The latest prototype showed up in Coimbatore, sporting the same production-orientated look Mahindra first teased back in August in Mumbai. Up front, it borrows heavily from the Scorpio N—with its bold grille, sleek LED headlamps, and vertical Ice Cube fog lights. Those beefy bumpers and tough stance really make the pickup stand out.

Around back, it’s got a tailgate stamped with big MAHINDRA lettering and LED tail lights. The load bed sits completely separate from the passenger cabin, sticking to the traditional pickup-truck formula.

(Image Source : MAHINDRA)Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

Large load bed and rugged styling

As for the bed, it’s plenty big—think motorcycles, mountain bikes, or any outdoor gear you’d want to throw in. You can mount extras like roof racks or fit camping gear without trouble. The pickup shows off muscular wheel arches and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 255-section tyres.

To keep things comfortable, Mahindra’s working with frequency-dependent dampers for better ride quality. They’re developing this truck in India, with plans to ship it overseas too.

Feature-rich cabin expected

Inside, expect some changes compared to the Scorpio N. The cabin might get a new steering wheel, a fresh dashboard design, and vertically mounted AC vents. There’s talk of a portrait-style infotainment screen in the center, and a wide TFT instrument display behind the wheel.

Other goodies likely include dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, ventilated seats, a surround-view camera, and driver monitoring systems. Advanced driver assistance features are also in the cards.

Petrol and Diesel engines

Under the hood, the Scorpio Lifestyler will pack a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. You will get both manual and automatic gearbox choices. Select variants will have a four-wheel-drive setup, a transfer case, and selectable terrain modes, giving it some real bite off-road.

Expected price and launch

Mahindra is reportedly aiming for a starting price around Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Those who are planning to buy the car will have to wait till April 2027, as the deliveries will start then.

All in all, the new Scorpio Lifestyler channels the spirit of the old Scorpio Getaway but steps things up for today’s market. As its launch gets closer, expect a deeper dive into the finer details—variants, features, specs, and more.

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