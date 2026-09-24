Tata Aeris sedan launching soon: Check interior features, engine and expected details

New Delhi:

Tata Motors just dropped a fresh teaser for the upcoming Aeris compact sedan, giving us a better look at its dashboard and cabin ahead of the big launch on September 25. The interior clearly takes cues from the new Tiago, but the Aeris gets its own spin—check out that fabric-inspired dashboard and the new two-spoke steering wheel Tata’s been rolling out. The color palette looks lighter too, with beige and grey tones that keep things subtle.

Tata Aeris interior and features revealed

Front and centre on the dash is a big 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired up with a fully digital instrument cluster. The cabin feels up-to-date and modern, no question about it.

New features on Tata Aeris

Feature-wise, the Aeris is loaded. It comes with:

Wireless charging tray

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

360-degree camera (Both front and back).

The center console packs cup holders and an armrest with extra storage.

Other features you can count on:

Push-button start

Electrically adjustable

Foldable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Type-C USB charging ports

Fabric seat upholstery

The company is expected to get a rotary drive selector instead of the regular gear lever in the automatic models.

Tata Aeris exterior design details

We have already seen some exterior teasers, and the Aeris seems to borrow some lighting bits from the Tiago, though the rear steps it up with segmented light details. Aeris is expected to get fresh blacked-out alloy wheels and a lower bumper design that looks cleaner—no chunky black cladding like on the Tiago.

Expected engine options

Under the hood, the Aeris should use the same 1.2-litre petrol engine you will find in the Tiago, which is pushing out 84bhp and 113Nm- and paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

There is also a CNG version in the cards, likely making 72bhp and 96.5Nm, again with both manual and AMT options.

Tata is set to launch the Aeris in India on September 25. It will probably sit just above the Tiago in terms of price, with as many as 5-variants expected.

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