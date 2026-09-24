Hyundai Bayon to make global debut on October 12 at Paris Motor Show 2026

New Delhi:

Hyundai is getting ready to show off the new Bayon on October 12 at the Paris Motor Show 2026. Hyundai Motor Europe confirmed this will be the world premiere, and this time, the Bayon isn’t just for Europe. The updated model is going global — looks like it’s heading for India and Latin America as well.

Hyundai Bayon India launch and expected price

In India, the Bayon slides right between the sub-4-metre Venue and the next-gen Creta in Hyundai’s lineup. While the official launch date and price are still under wraps, Hyundai should release the India-specific Bayon somewhere around October. Expect it to cost between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, locking horns with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

4.2-Metre SUV to Sit Between Venue and Creta

The Bayon stretches about 4.2 metres, so it fills the gap between the Venue and the upcoming Creta (that’s arriving in 2027). With this move, Hyundai isn’t just tossing another SUV into the ring — it’s giving buyers a fresh option in the compact and midsize segments, where competition is fierce.

New Boxy SUV Design

The new Bayon is not sticking with the hatchback-inspired look of its older sibling. This version is boxier, taller, and picks up styling cues from Hyundai’s latest SUVs. You get split headlamps in front, with those H-shaped LED daytime running lights on top and the main lights sitting lower in the bumper. The Bayon shows off a sculpted bonnet, flared wheel arches, wraparound cladding, and roof rails for extra attitude. Move to the back, and you’ll spot slim LED tail lights, a hefty roof spoiler, and a window line that kicks up sharply at the C-pillar.

Premium interior with dual 12.3-inch screens

Step inside, and the Bayon copies a lot from Hyundai’s newest models. The cabin comes with twin 12.3-inch digital screens — one for the instrument cluster and one for the infotainment. You get physical controls for the HVAC system, vertical air vents, and Hyundai’s four-dot steering wheel. For features, think panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, connected-car tech, AI voice assistant, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Safety’s covered too — the Bayon packs six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and traction control.

1.5-litre petrol engine and CNG option

Under the hood, Hyundai’s expected to stick with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering around 114bhp and 144Nm torque. There’ll be a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. There’s also talk of a factory-fitted CNG option, which would make the Hyundai Bayon’s first model above four metres in India to offer that factory CNG feature.

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