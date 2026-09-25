Nobody Wants This Season 3 trailer shows Joanne and Noah moving in as new challenges await

New Delhi:

The trailer for Nobody Wants This Season 3 was released on Thursday night. It picks up with Joanne and Noah after they chose to stay together at the end of the previous season. This time, the couple is no longer dealing with the question of whether they will be together. Instead, they are figuring out what happens once they actually start building a life together.

Joanne and Noah move into a new home, giving their relationship a more settled setting. The trailer shows them adjusting to domestic life, from unpacking boxes to sharing everyday moments. There is also a playful scene of the two brushing their teeth together.

However, moving in together does not mean their differences have disappeared. The new season looks at the awkward moments and decisions that come with taking a relationship forward.

Joanne's conversion journey continues

Joanne's decision to convert to Judaism also remains an important part of the story. Season 3 introduces Rabbi Eden, played by Sarah Silverman, who oversees her Intro to Judaism class. Andrew Rannells joins the cast as Sebastien, a fellow student who becomes a source of friction for Joanne. Keyla Monterroso Mejia also appears as Amber, another woman attending the class.

The trailer suggests that Joanne's relationship with Noah will continue to be tested by the expectations and complications surrounding her conversion, although the couple appear more secure than before.

Morgan and Sasha face a new equation

The upcoming season also gives more space to the show's supporting characters. Sasha, played by Timothy Simons, is single again, while Jackie Tohn’s Esther is also returning to the dating scene. Meanwhile, Morgan, played by Justine Lupe, is becoming increasingly focused on her career.

Morgan’s professional ambitions could also affect her relationship with Sasha. The two have been close friends, but Season 3 hints at feelings that neither has openly acknowledged. With Sasha now single, their equation becomes more complicated.

Watch the trailer here:

Nobody Wants This Season 3 cast and release date

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as Joanne and Noah, with Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn also reprising their roles.

The new season adds Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman and Keyla Monterroso Mejia in recurring roles. Avan Jogia, Poorna Jagannathan, Sadie Sandler, Stephanie Koenig and Steven Weber are also part of the new season. Creator Erin Foster will make a cameo appearance.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on October 22, 2026. All 10 episodes will be released on the same day.

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