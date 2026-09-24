Mercedes-AMG G 63 offroad Pro launched at Rs 3.8 crore in India: Check all the features here

New Delhi:

Mercedes-Benz, a legacy name known for premium cars in India, has just rolled out the AMG G 63 Offroad Pro in India, bringing a tougher, adventure-ready version to its G-Class lineup. This new variant costs Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 6 lakh more than the standard AMG G 63.

They are keeping it exclusive; only a limited number will hit the market, and it comes loaded with extra hardware and features that make tackling rough terrain easier.

Suspension details

The G 63 Offroad Pro gets a big update here, with active ride control and active roll stabilisation. It also uses AMG Active Balance Control, which lets you adjust the SUV’s roll stiffness in three separate stages. That means the G 63 keeps itself stable and composed, even when you’re bouncing over rocks and ruts.

(Image Source : MERCEDES ANG G CLASS)MERCEDES ANG G CLASS

Traction Pro mode

Then there is the new Traction Pro mode- that kicks in during Rock and Sand driving modes. Mercedes said that the system controls braking torque at each wheel, with seven different stages of locking. Basically, you can dial in how the SUV handles loose ground, rocks, or sand—so you stay in control wherever you end up.

A roof luggage rack with aluminum panels for extra gear

For adventures further off the beaten path, the Offroad Pro adds a roof luggage rack with aluminium panels for extra gear and a removable rear ladder so you can actually reach whatever’s up there. Plus, you get exclusive 20-inch AMG matte black alloy wheels, setting this model apart from the regular G 63 at a glance.

Price in India: Expected

Talking about that price, it is around Rs 3.8 crore, and those who want to buy it need to pay a Rs 6 lakh premium over the standard AMG G 63. But with limited numbers and all the extra tech and equipment focused on real off-road use, this AMG G 63 Offroad Pro is aimed squarely at buyers who want more than just street presence.

It is the most adventure-ready performance SUV Mercedes-Benz is offering in India right now.

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