New Tata Safari EV: Triple screens, ventilated seats and dual-motor AWD expected

New Delhi:

Tata is gearing up to launch the Safari EV, bringing its big, family-friendly SUV into the electric world. Official specs are still under wraps, but chances are, it’ll borrow a lot from the Harrier EV. Think of the Safari EV as the more spacious sibling—roomier inside, with features designed to keep passengers comfortable on long drives.

Triple-screen dashboard expected

One thing that will stand out: the triple-screen dashboard. Expect a digital instrument cluster, a big infotainment touchscreen in the centre, and a dedicated screen for the front passenger. This setup is not totally new—Tata showed it off in the Sierra concept. The Safari’s cousin, the Harrier EV, only gets two screens.

Design-wise, the Safari EV should stick to its bold, upright SUV stance. You’ll likely see the signature roof rails and a spoiler mounted up top—classic Safari touches.

Ventilated seats, ADAS and 540-degree camera

Inside, you get more than just extra space. Tata is likely carrying over premium features from the Harrier EV—like ventilated front seats, a digital rear-view mirror with built-in dashcam, and an advanced 540-degree camera system. Other highlights should include a JBL sound system, Level 2 ADAS for added safety, and auto park assist. Plus, you might get the new vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle power-sharing tech.

With its three rows, the Safari EV goes head-to-head with other big electric SUVs—think Mahindra XEV 9S and the like.

65kWh and 75kWh battery options

As for batteries, you will probably see the same 65kWh and 75kWh options as in the Harrier EV. The range should be in the same ballpark. For reference, the Harrier’s 65kWh version (RWD) manages 538km on a charge, while the bigger packs go up to 627km. The Safari EV’s heavier body could knock a few kilometres off, but expect competitive numbers.

Expected price

On pricing, the Harrier EV starts at Rs. 21.79 lakh and tops out at 30.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Safari EV will set you back a bit more—likely starting near Rs. 22–23 lakh and stretching up to Rs. 31–32 lakh for fully-loaded variants. Tata’s keeping the final numbers close to the chest for now, but it will not be long before they reveal all.

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