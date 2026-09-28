Renault Duster Hybrid price to be on October 17: Expected price, specs and features

New Delhi:

Renault is set to launch the Duster Hybrid in the Indian market, and the big price reveal is set for October 17 (2026). The upcoming strong hybrid will be the third engine option for the new Duster, joining the current 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol setups.

There is a lot of buzz about the hybrid; the 2026 production run has sold out, so Renault is temporarily pausing bookings – this makes it a new trending automobile without question.

Renault Duster Hybrid expected price

When it comes to pricing, insiders say that Renault will only offer the hybrid in the top trims, and it is likely to cost roughly Rs 2 lakh more than the matching petrol versions. For context, the current Duster costs between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom), so customers might probably be looking at a starting price just around Rs 20 lakh for the hybrid—depending on how Renault structures the lineup.

Renault Duster Hybrid engine details

Talking about the engine, the new Duster Hybrid gets a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that works with two electric motors. The first (about 20bhp) serves as a starter generator, and the second (49bhp) actually powers the wheels.

The car runs on a 1.4kWh battery pack, putting out a solid 160bhp and 172Nm of torque. It supports a multi-mode clutchless automatic, which should make life easier in city traffic.

Renault estimates the Duster Hybrid will return between 22 and 25kmpl under normal conditions and claims you can drive as much as 80% of your daily city runs in pure EV mode if you go gentle on the pedal.

Features and design

Design-wise, the hybrid does not stray far from its petrol sibling. Besides a 'HYBRID' badge on the tailgate, the look and feel stay pretty much the same—Renault’s signature grille, LED headlamps with eyebrow-style DRLs, 18-inch alloys, and those connected LED tail lamps.

Inside, you get all the good stuff: a 10.1-inch touchscreen with built-in Google, wireless smartphone connectivity, powered ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

Duster Hybrid rivals

Competition is heating up. The Duster Hybrid will face strong rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It’ll also have to watch out for the hybrid versions of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which are not far behind.

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