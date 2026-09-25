Bentley Torcal EV India launch expected in 2027: 885bhp, 113kWh battery and ultra-fast charging

New Delhi:

Bentley just pulled the wraps off the Torcal, its first all-electric SUV, signalling a serious push toward an electric future. This new SUV blends that familiar Bentley luxury with high-end tech: an 800V electric system, a monster 885bhp, and a claimed range of up to 600km. If you’re in India, start the countdown—Bentley’s aiming to bring the Torcal here by mid-2027.

Bentley Torcal brings a new design

The Torcal shifts things forward for Bentley but does not ditch the brand’s signature touches. You get a long bonnet, short overhangs, muscular rear haunches, and a roofline that sweeps back sharply. On the front, an illuminated diamond-pattern grille and crisp new lights dial up the modernity without losing that big SUV presence.

Luxury cabin with advanced features

When you step inside the car, it comes with a classic Bentley design that meets cutting-edge comfort.

The cabin blends leather, wool, wood veneer, and aluminium, keeping that signature wing-shaped dash. Up front, the seats adjust 16 ways – heat, cool, massage, and even tweak their bolsters. In the back, there’s a spacious three-seat bench you can fold down electrically.

885bhp electric powertrain

Bentley did not hold back when we speak of technology. The Torcal packs a massive suite of driver aids. Its ADAS system leans on 25 radars, sensors, and cameras, delivering features like automated parking, remote parking, automated reversing, and towing assist.

Active suspension and rear-wheel steering

Under the hood, the luxury car will find two permanent-magnet synchronous motors hooked up to an 800V system and a big 113kWh battery.

Together, they produce 885bhp and a whopping 1,350Nm of torque. The Torcal S launches from 0-100kmph in just 2.9 seconds and tops out at 260kmph.

Bentley claims that it will do up to 600km on a charge (WLTP). For charging, things move fast: up to 400kW, so you can juice from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 16 minutes.

A quick 7-minute top-up gives you up to 161km of range.

Bentley Torcal India launch timeline

It is also the first Bentley with fully active suspension—meaning you get serious comfort and body control. Adaptive dampers and rear-wheel steering (standard) make the big Torcal surprisingly nimble. The rear wheels turn up to five degrees, shrinking the turning circle to just 11.1 meters, so this luxury beast isn’t a hassle in tight spaces.

India can expect the Torcal EV in showrooms by mid-2027, but Bentley’s still keeping quiet about the exact price or launch day. When it lands, though, this will be Bentley's first electric SUV in the country. Expect luxury, gut-punching performance, ultra-fast charging, and the sort of tech that makes other SUVs look a little old-fashioned.

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