BMW launches 7 series, i7 Facelift with new iDrive, 8K theatre screen and more power

New Delhi:

BMW has launched the facelifted 7 Series and i7 in India. The luxury flagship sedans are expected to arrive with a number of updates, including BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system, a larger battery and increased range for the i7, along with a massive 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen for rear passengers. The updated models also get subtle design changes and revised powertrain options.

BMW 7 Series and i7 Facelift: Expected price and upgrades

Currently, the BMW 7 Series will be sold at about Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the BMW i7 will be between Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 2.58 crore. With the facelift, both are set to get more expensive—thanks to fresh design tweaks, new tech, and powertrain upgrades. BMW’s saving the exact India prices and variant breakdown for the official launch.

A boost in power for the BMW 7 series

International models stick with both petrol and diesel engines. The updated 740 xDrive packs a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 400hp and 580Nm—19hp and 60Nm more than before.

The 740d, still using a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel, jumps to 313hp and 670Nm, which is 27hp and 20Nm up on the older model. Expect these power hikes to show up in the Indian line-up as well.

BMW i7 Facelift: Bigger battery, longer range

The i7 is reportedly more dramatic update under the skin. The new 50 xDrive replaces the outgoing eDrive50 and switches to all-wheel drive. It now carries a huge 112.4kWh battery (up from 101.7kWh). With dual motors, it delivers 445hp and 660Nm.

The WLTP range climbs to a claimed 727km—an improvement of 103km. The high-performance i7 M70 xDrive gets the same big battery, while power jumps to 680hp and 1,015Nm. Range clocks in at a solid 686km.

All-new Panoramic iDrive interior

Inside, BMW’s rolling out their new Panoramic iDrive system for both models. Gone is the usual driver’s display; instead, you get a full-width screen that runs along the base of the windshield. There’s also a 17.9-inch center touchscreen and a 14.6-inch display for the passenger, all running BMW's Operating System X with fresh interfaces and connected features. The steering wheel switches to a four-spoke design, and ambient lighting now stretches across the dash and into the rear cabin.

Upgraded rear-seat theatre screen

Back-seat entertainment gets an upgrade – the optional theatre screen now measures 31.3 inches with 8K resolution. It supports everything from video streaming to gaming, and you can tweak its tilt and angle via rear door controls. BMW even made the automatic doors easier to use.

Subtle changes on the outside

While the overall look stays familiar, BMW has sharpened up a few details. There is a boxier grille with new horizontal bars and illuminated surrounds, plus redesigned split LED headlights with slimmer DRLs stacked on top. At the back, the taillights get fresh LED elements, and the rear bumper has a cleaner finish.

Plug-in hybrid: Will it arrive in India?

BMW offers plug-in hybrid versions of the updated 7 Series overseas – the M760e xDrive pumps out 612hp, and the 750e xDrive is also available.

But so far, BMW has not confirmed if either hybrid’s headed to India. Expect the powertrain lineup, variant options, and local prices to be revealed at the launch. Stay tuned.

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