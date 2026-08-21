BMW X1 Long Wheelbase launched in India at Rs 49.9 lakh to attract first-time luxury buyers

New Delhi:

BMW just rolled out the X1 LWB in India, adding another long-wheelbase option to its lineup and aiming straight at first-time premium buyers. The company has set the introductory price at Rs 49.9 lakh (ex-showroom), and they're building this model right at their Chennai plant.

It is not just about stretching the car—it's a pattern. BMW keeps pushing for more cabin space and better rear-seat comfort on a bunch of their models in India, and the X1 LWB fits right into that plan.

BMW X1 LWB launched in India

At the launch, BMW Group India's President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, made it clear—the X1 is crucial for bringing newcomers into the luxury segment. Over half the X1 buyers are ditching mass-market brands for their first taste of luxury wheels, so this compact SUV plays a huge role in introducing people to BMW. Brar also pointed out that models with extra legroom drive a big chunk of BMW's growth in India. Long-wheelbase versions are now more than half of their sales.

More than half of X1 buyers are first-time luxury customers

Currently, BMW delivers long-wheelbase models in all shapes and sizes here—the iX1, 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series all offer more rear space. That extra legroom really matters in the Indian market, where rear-seat comfort is a big deal for buyers. The electric X1 saw strong results thanks to its added space and comfort, so BMW's giving the regular engine version the same treatment.

BMW expands long-wheelbase portfolio

Looking at the numbers, BMW has been on a roll. In the first half of 2026, they delivered more than 9,000 cars in India—up 17 per cent from before. Electric cars shot up by 78 per cent, long-wheelbase models rose 24 per cent, and SUVs grew 35 per cent. BMW is serious about fresh products, too—they have announced 25 new models for 2026, with 13 already out this year.

BMW i5 LWB: Coming soon

And it's not stopping with the X1 LWB. BMW also pulled the wraps off the i5 Long Wheelbase sedan, which it will build locally in Chennai. It is the second electric BMW that will be made in India, hitting showrooms in the coming weeks.

So with the X1 LWB now on sale and the i5 LWB just around the corner, BMW is doubling down on its long-wheelbase strategy and local manufacturing to catch more of India's luxury car buyers.

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