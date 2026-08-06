Buying a used BMW, Audi or Mercedes- but worried about your decision? Myths every buyer should stop believing

New Delhi:

The automobile sector worldwide continues to evolve, which in turn affects the buying patterns of modern, informed consumers. Although driving a new luxury car out of the showroom feels like a dream for everyone, many consumers are making better, informed purchases by investing in the certified pre-owned segment of cars. Increased transparency, organised dealerships, and simplified financing options have fueled the segment’s growth, which was predominantly looked at with doubt.

Even if the segment keeps growing, several buyers still grip onto obsolete beliefs that restrict them from exploring the pre-owned luxury car space. Avneet Singh Kohli, Founder of Autobest Emperio, decoded the biggest myths that impact the buying sentiments of new-age customers.

Myth 1: Luxury Cars turn into money pits over the years

An unusually common belief among consumers is that pre-owned luxury cars incur heavy maintenance bills. The belief comes from experiences in the unorganised used-car market that doesn’t provide a complete history of vehicles and is often unreliable in providing comprehensive quality checks. In the current times, the organised pre-owned luxury ecosystem has set new precedents to bust this myth. Certified dealerships are conducting in-depth, comprehensive inspections covering everything from the engine and transmission to suspension, electronics and cosmetic condition. Many vehicles’ history is also strengthened with verified service records, enabling buyers to know the timeline and type of maintenance rounds that the vehicle has undergone. Hence, rather than a financial burden, a well-maintained luxury vehicle can provide years of dependable ownership when purchased through a trusted dealer.



Myth 2: Modern luxury cars break down after 50,000 to 60,000 KMs

This myth spreads by word of mouth almost instantly and has remained fresh and timeless. “Modern Luxury Cars often break down as soon as the odometer crosses the 50,000 or 60,000-kilometre mark,” are the sentiments among many in the pre-owned car segment. In reality, premium vehicles are built to last for longer durations and cover longer distances, provided their timely servicing is as per the manufacturer’s guidelines. Luxury car brands invest heavily in engineering standards, materials and technology, which integrally provide long-term reliable results to the consumer. A car's condition is dictated by the quality of maintenance, driving habits and service history instead of judging it based on the covered kilometres displayed on its instrument cluster. For buyers, this makes documented maintenance records far more valuable than focusing solely on kilometres driven.

Myth 3: Buying pre-owned translates into settling for less

Many prospective buyers carry this notion that if they buy a pre-owned luxury car, they are settling for bygone technology. Though the automobile industry sees continuous evolution, luxury manufacturers have historically introduced state-of-the-art features which mass-market vehicle manufacturers take years to decode and incorporate into their vehicles. As a result, even luxury cars that are a few years old often come equipped with one-of-a-kind infotainment systems, innumerable safety and comfort features, connected tech, climate control, advanced driver assistance features and luxurious cabin refinement. Buyers can hence enjoy a premium ownership experience without counting extra bucks to buy a brand-new model.

Myth 4: Financing and insurance are too difficult or expensive

People often hold this preconceived notion that a years-old pre-owned luxury car will not be supported well in terms of finance and insurance. Many people believe banks hesitate to finance used luxury cars or that insurance premiums make ownership excessively expensive. The reality, however, is quite the opposite. With the evolving pre-owned luxury car market in the organised sector, several banks and specialised automotive NBFCs have become increasingly comfortable financing certified vehicles. Based on the valuation and eligibility of the pre-owned vehicle, lenders are providing financing options covering up to 80–85% of the car's value, making ownership increasingly more accessible.

Insurance for pre-owned luxury cars is usually more cost-effective than one assumes it to be. Since a pre-owned vehicle's Insured Declared Value (IDV) has already depreciated compared to a brand-new car, comprehensive insurance premiums can be considerably lower. For someone comparing ownership costs between a new Rs 30 lakh SUV and a certified pre-owned luxury vehicle, the annual insurance expense may turn out to be surprisingly competitive, improving the overall value proposition.

The founder of Autobest Emperio further said, "While myths remain predominant in the sector, the biggest change that we are seeing is not in the market but in the mindset of buyers. The new-age informed consumers are asking the right questions, be it about service history, ownership records, financing options or long-term value instead of simply focusing on the superficial face value, whether the car is new or pre-owned. The organised pre-owned luxury car market has evolved to offer transparency and confidence, enabling consumers to enjoy premium ownership without paying the premium associated with a brand-new vehicle."

With growing consumer awareness about quality pre-owned luxury cars sold by certified dealerships, many of the long-standing myths clouding the segment at large are steadily fading away. For new-age, informed buyers, the decision now is much more about transparency and ownership experience rather than investing based on the thought of whether the car is new or pre-owned.

Note: The above details are shared by Avneet Singh Kohli, Founder of Autobest Emperio, and India TV made slight changes as per need. All the myths are based on founder's personal experience and understanding. India TV takes no responsibility for his opinions.

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