BMW i5 LWB set for India launch at Rs 87 lakh onwards: 81.6kWh battery, 669km range and more

New Delhi:

BMW, the popular name in the luxury car segment, is set to launch a new EV in the Indian market, dubbed the i5 LWB sedan. This will be a long-wheelbase version, and it is expected to hit the Indian market around September 2026. The upcoming car will be priced at around Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom) to start. The car will arrive in three colour choices, and it will further come with an automatic transmission.

Huge legroom

They are positioning the i5 LWB as a true executive ride—think plenty of legroom, all the luxury trimmings, top-shelf tech, and a claimed range of up to 669 km on a single charge. So, range anxiety will not be the real issue here.

For India, BMW plans to offer the i5 LWB in a first edition trim. Under the hood, you get an 81.6kWh battery pack and a motor with 271 bhp, plus all-wheel drive—this means the driver can expect that signature BMW punch and smoothness, minus the noise.

BMW sedan proportions with futuristic electric touches

Design-wise, the i5 LWB blends classic BMW sedan proportions with futuristic electric touches. The showpiece is the illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ Kidney Grille, making sure nobody misses what you’re driving. Since it’s the LWB version, rear-seat space is even more generous, catering to those who prefer being driven rather than driving themselves.

Step inside and you will find a cabin focused on making every journey feel first-class- which is a lot of space, premium materials and tech everywhere you look. Passengers sitting on the back, will get a bigger slice of luxury, thanks to the extended wheelbase, claims BMW.

Technologically advanced

BMW is packing the i5 LWB with its latest connectivity and driver-assistance features, aiming to create a seamless, premium electric experience that’s both safe and convenient.

Here’s a quick snapshot:

Launch: Expected September 2026 (date under the hood)

Expected price: Around Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variant: First Edition

Battery: 81.6kWh

Power: 271 bhp

Drive: AWD

Transmission: Automatic

Claimed range: Up to 669 km

Colours: T

Launch Expected September 2026 (date under the hood) Expected price Around Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom) Variant First Edition Battery 81.6kWh Power 271 bhp Drive AWD Transmission Automatic Claimed range Up to 669 km Colours Three options

Overall, the BMW i5 LWB aimed at buyers who are looking for the best of quality, like luxury, long-distance comfort, and electric performance. As we get closer to launch, BMW will share more details on pricing, features, and India-specific tweaks. Stay tuned—this is one to watch.

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