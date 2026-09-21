Maruti Baleno CNG AMT launched at Rs 8.32 lakh with 34.47km/kg mileage: Key details here

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki, one of the popular automobile brands, has reportedly rolled out the Baleno CNG with an AMT gearbox in India, which is priced at Rs 8.32 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Customers can choose either the Delta or Zeta variant, as both the cars will come equipped with this new powertrain mix. Now, the Baleno lineup covers four options:

Petrol manual

Petrol AMT

CNG manual

CNG AMT

Adding the CNG-AMT combo is great news for folks looking to save on fuel costs without giving up the automatic convenience—especially if you spend a lot of time in stop-and-go city traffic. A while back, Breeza was also launched with upgraded safety feature and several upgrades, and this new Baleno adds further more interesting variants for the customers who expect flexibility in their cars.

Maruti Baleno CNG AMT engine and mileage

Under the hood, the Baleno CNG AMT packs a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated Z-Series engine, matched to a five-speed automated manual gearbox. When you are driving on CNG, it puts out 70hp and 102Nm of torque. According to Maruti Suzuki, this automatic CNG variant gets a certified fuel efficiency of 34.47km/kg, which is a notch higher, by 0.86km/kg, than the manual CNG version. It is a small but notable advantage for regular city commuters.

Traditional CNG tank setup

But Maruti stuck with the traditional CNG tank placement-- as it reportedly sits inside the boot, unlike some newer underbody setups. This means that the boot space will take a hit, since the cylinder and spare wheel occupy a fair chunk of it. So, if you are the kind of driver always hauling around luggage, keep that in mind. The car also features a dedicated switch and CNG-specific instrument panel so it’s easy to switch and monitor fuel modes.

Baleno CNG AMT vs Tata Altroz CNG AMT

When comparing the Baleno CNG AMT with the Tata Altroz CNG AMT, Tata has an edge on practicality. The Altroz features a twin-cylinder CNG setup that frees up more boot space, offering about 210 litres of usable capacity. That is more storage than what you get in traditional single-cylinder designs like the Baleno. Still, with the new automatic CNG option, Maruti is giving premium hatchback buyers with another choice. But one must note that boot space is one real compromise in this car.