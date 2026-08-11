Renault’s new Duster sales crash to just 512 units as Nissan Tekton gains momentum

New Delhi:

Renault’s sales in India jumped 28 per cent in July 2026, hitting 3,293 units compared to 2,575 in July 2025. That sounds impressive, but when you look a little closer, the momentum is not all smooth sailing. Renault actually sold 18.95 per cent fewer vehicles in July than in June (when they managed 4,063 units). The real sore spot? The new Duster, which just keeps losing steam.

Renault sales grow in July 2026

From April to July (2026), Renault reportedly clocked healthy numbers- 16,882 units, way up from 10,304 over the same months last year. That’s a 63.84 per cent leap. Stretch that out to January through July, and the company moved 29,138 cars in India, up 56.61 per cent year-on-year. These are strong headline stats, but zoom in, and you’ll see the Duster dragging its feet.

New Renault Duster sales hit the lowest level

People had big expectations for the new Duster, considering the original’s popularity. The problem is, the new model just is not connecting.

March saw 1,402 Dusters sold, then 2,359 in April, but after that, things took a nosedive- 1,267 in May, 1,011 in June, and only 512 in July.

That’s the lowest since its launch. Overall, they have sold 6,551 Dusters in four months, averaging about 1,310 per month. Even the new Adventure Edition, launched last month, has not managed to boost numbers yet.

Duster trails key rivals

The segment’s crowded, and Duster’s July numbers are underwhelming next to rivals. Hyundai Creta led with 18,088 units, followed by Kia Seltos at 12,541, Maruti Suzuki Victoris at 11,334, Toyota Hyryder at 7,187, and Tata Sierra at 6,327. Duster, with its 512 units, is hanging just above the bottom, ahead of only the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Nissan Tekton gains momentum in the Indian market

Meanwhile, there’s another twist at Renault’s Chennai plant, which handles both Renault and Nissan models for the Indian market and exports. July saw the production of the new Nissan Tekton start up, and it posted 1,670 units straight out of the gate. This has some people wondering if the factory’s split focus is squeezing Duster volumes, though Renault has not confirmed any production bottlenecks or priority shifts.

Renault’s overall numbers are looking up, but unless they can spark interest in the Duster again, staying competitive in India’s mid-size SUV market won’t be easy.

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