Renault September 2026 offers: Duster, Kiger, Triber and Kwid get big discounts and 1.8 lakh benefits

New Delhi:

Renault India is not holding back this September (2026), as it is offering discounts which reach up to Rs 1.8 lakh for select models. For the first time, customers can use this offer on the latest-generation Duster, straight from its launch.

Here are the offers on variants of Renault cars for this month:

Renault Duster Offers (September 2026)

Customers can get up to Rs 1.8 lakh off on select Duster variants. The offer covers up to Rs 30,000 cash discount and another Rs 50,000 as an exchange or scrappage bonus. If you already own a Renault, you will see loyalty benefits up to Rs 10,000.

If you are planning to switch from your old Duster to the new one, then the loyalty benefit will jumps to a whopping Rs 1 lakh.

Pricing for the current Duster sits between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger offers

The Kiger brings up an Rs 85,000 discount this month. That includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, loyalty benefits up to Rs 25,000, and an exchange or scrappage bonus of up to Rs 25,000. There is a further corporate or rural offer of up to Rs 5,000.

Kiger’s price starts at Rs 5.81 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber offers

There is up to Rs 50,000 off on the Triber, which offers a Rs 20,000 cash discount and exchange or scrappage benefits up to Rs 25,000. You can add another Rs 5,000 if you qualify for corporate or rural benefits.

The Triber’s price tag falls between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid offers

Renault’s most affordable car, the Kwid, is now available with benefits up to Rs 40,000 for September 2026. Select variants feature a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a scrappage bonus up to Rs 25,000.

Prices for the Kwid are from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

A few more things

All offers above depend on your city, the car variant, and available stock. You can call your nearest Renault dealer to get the final numbers for your deal.

You can find more details on Renault’s official website, too. If you are on the hunt for a Renault this month, then you must compare your options and make your move while the benefits last.

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