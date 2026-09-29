'Understand the ground reality': SP MP Ramji Lal Suman reacts to Congress' demand for 150 seats in UP

Lucknow:

Political activity has intensified in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the proposed seat-sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress emerging as a key issue. Congress has sought a substantial share of the 403 Assembly seats, with its Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam saying the party will not contest fewer than 150 seats under an alliance arrangement. The seat-sharing exercise is expected to be finalised in October, he added. Meanwhile, SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman has urged Congress to take a practical approach while deciding the number of seats it wants to contest. Reacting to the Congress demand for 150 seats, Suman said the party should assess the "ground reality" and concentrate on constituencies where it has a realistic electoral presence.

SP MP stresses practical approach

Speaking about Congress' 150-seat target, Ramji Lal Suman said Congress should understand the ground situation before finalising its demand. He said the party should adopt a practical approach and focus on seats where it can put up a strong contest and seek victory. His remarks come at a time when both parties are engaged in discussions over the formula for distributing seats in the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

The issue has become an important part of the alliance negotiations as Congress seeks a larger role in Uttar Pradesh, while the SP has emphasised the importance of constituency-wise assessments and winning potential.

'Both parties need to contest together'

Suman also stressed the need for the SP and Congress to fight the election together. He said both parties need to understand the importance of remaining united and should adopt a practical approach to the alliance. The SP leader expressed confidence that the two parties would eventually reach an understanding over seat-sharing for the 2027 elections. He said both parties should recognise the need to contest the polls together and move forward in that direction. The Congress and SP have already indicated that they intend to continue their alliance for the 2027 Assembly polls, although the precise seat-sharing formula remains to be settled.

What has Akhilesh Yadav said on seat sharing?

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also spoken about the basis on which seats should be divided between the two parties. He has said that the number of seats allocated to each party is less important than determining which party has a stronger chance of winning a particular constituency.

According to Yadav's stated approach, the party that has a better chance of winning a particular seat should be given the opportunity to contest from there. Both the SP and Congress have been carrying out their own assessments of the 403 Assembly constituencies as they prepare for the elections. Earlier reports also indicated that both parties were looking at "winnable" constituencies while discussing the alliance arrangement.

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