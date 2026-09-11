Tata Safari EV launch with 500km range, dual-motor AWD and triple-screen cabin

New Delhi:

Tata Motors is getting ready to shake up India’s electric SUV scene with the new Safari EV, likely to hit showrooms late 2026. This one’s set to be Tata’s big move into the three-row family EV segment, promising a roomy cabin packed with features, plus a hefty battery and all-wheel drive for those who want it.

Tata Safari EV to get dual-motor AWD

The Safari EV will ride on a heavily reworked version of Tata’s acti.ev+ platform—the same one that’s under the Harrier EV. Buyers are looking at a couple of choices here: a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup for those prioritising efficiency and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version for anyone after more power and better traction. The AWD variant is going to top the range, offering stronger performance across all four wheels.

Up to 500km real-world range expected

When it comes to battery options, Tata’s planning to offer both 65kWh and 75kWh packs—again, similar to what’s in the Harrier EV. They are aiming for a real-world range of about 500km per charge. If you go for the bigger 75kWh battery, you’ll likely get the most distance, but the AWD models might sip a little more power because of their extra motor and weight.

Triple-screen dashboard for Safari EV

Step inside, and the Safari EV's cabin takes a serious leap forward. There’s talk of a triple-screen dashboard: a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and another 12.3-inch display just for the front passenger. Features like Level 2 ADAS, power and ventilation for the front seats, and cooled second-row captain seats should all be on offer.

More premium features expected

Tata’s not stopping there—they’re packing in other smart tech like a gesture-controlled powered tailgate and advanced charging features. That includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) so you can power external devices from the car, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), letting compatible EVs share a little juice if needed.

Tata Safari EV launch and expected price

As for launch details, the Safari EV is pegged for late 2026—think October or November. Pricing should slot in between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 32 lakh, depending on which battery, drivetrain, and trim you go for. With its three-row flexibility, long-range batteries, and expected AWD capability, the Safari EV is shaping up to be a major player for Tata in India’s fast-growing premium electric SUV segment.

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