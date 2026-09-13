India dominate Sri Lanka to win record 8th Women's Asia Cup title, register stellar 72-run victory

The Indian team took on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The two sides met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13th, and the clash saw India register a brilliant win in the clash, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs and clinching the title.

The game began with India coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the innings. While Smriti Mandhana scored 59 runs to her name, Shafali amassed 68 runs to propel India to a stellar start as the side put forth an excellent display of cricket.

The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh scored 14 and 17 runs, respectively. Additionally, Deepti Sharma and Gunalan Kamalini added 5 and 15* runs, respectively, as India women posted a total of 183 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Sri Lanka, Mithali Ayodhya, Chamari Athapaththu, and Chamudi Praboda were the wicket-takers for the side, with one wicket each to their names.

Shree Charani’s exceptional show helped India register dominant win

Speaking of the run chase, Sri Lanka women opened the innings with Imesha Dulani, and Chamari Athapaththu scored 4 and 36 runs, respectively. Vishmi Gunaratne added 20 runs to her name, with Harshitha Samarawickrama scoring 9 runs to her name.

Furthermore, Nilakshika Silva added 22 runs to her name while the rest of the batting attack collapsed. Sri Lanka’s middle-lower order failed to keep up with India’s bowling attack.

Kavisha Dilhari and Hasini Perera scored 7 and 1 run, respectively, with Kaushini Nuthyangana scoring 9 runs to her name. India's brilliant women's show with the ball helped the side register a stellar win.

Shree Charani was the highest wicket-taker for India, with four wickets to her name. Deepti Sharma put in a good show with the ball as well, taking three wickets. Furthermore, Kranti Gaud, Shafali Verma, and Prema Rawat took one wicket each as well.

Limiting Sri Lanka to a score of 111, the Indian team managed to register a 72-run victory in the game and clinched their 8th Women’s Asia Cup title, scripting history.

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