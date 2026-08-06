Tata Punch achieves 8 lakh sales in India, becomes one of the fastest-selling SUVs

New Delhi:

Tata Motors, one of the popular automobile brands from India itself, has recently hit a milestone of selling more than 8 lakh units of the Punch SUV variant in the Indian market. The number is considered to be huge as the Punch was launched back in October 2021 and the EV version joined the lineup in 2024. Together, these models have turned the Punch into one of the fastest-selling SUVs in the country, claims the company.

What’s interesting is how well it is done everywhere—and not just in big cities but in smaller towns and the countryside too. It keeps climbing the sales charts and has become one of Tata’s best-selling vehicles.

8 Lakh sales in less than 5-years

When Tata launched the Punch in October 2021, prices started at Rs. 5.49 lakh. Fast forward a few years: Tata refreshed the model with new styling, more safety features, and a turbo-petrol engine, nudging the starting price up slightly to Rs. 5.69 lakh. Still very competitive.

In less than five years, eight lakh Punch SUVs have been sold. That’s no small feat, especially in a market as crowded as India’s compact SUV segment.

Adding the Punch EV this year was a smart move. It gives people an affordable electric option that doesn’t make you compromise on space or practicality.

Why is the Punch so popular?

One word: versatility. It looks and feels like an SUV, but it’s small enough to handle city traffic without stress. That’s a big win for just about any car buyer. It’s also a solid pick for all sorts of people—first-time buyers, young professionals, families, or even older folks who just want something easy to drive. The EV variant? It’s catching the eye of people who want a city-friendly electric SUV with a claimed range of about 350 km.

What’s inside: Features and safety

Tata did not compromise on features, as Punch cabin feels modern. There is a big 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, wireless charging, and connected tech.

Safety-wise, the list keeps going:

6-airbags

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera

TPMS

Solid 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Engine choices and Punch EV

Want options? The Punch has plenty:

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG

1.2-litre turbo-petrol (new with the facelift)

If you want to go electric, the Punch EV comes with either a 30kWh or 40kWh battery. That means you can go for affordability or a longer range—whichever fits your needs.

Price and competition

The Punch (petrol) starts from Rs. 5.69 lakh, while the Punch EV kicks off at Rs. 9.69 lakh. It’s got stiff competition: Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger for the ICE versions. On the EV front, it battles the Citroen eC3, MG Comet, and even shadows higher-end rivals like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and MG Windsor EV.

At the end of the day, that mix of features, safety, different fuel options, and competitive pricing keeps the Punch ahead. It really stands out as one of the most value-driven SUVs you’ll find in the Indian market right now.

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