Tata Motors to hike car and SUV prices by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1: Here is the real reason

New Delhi:

Tata Motors plans to raise prices on its entire passenger vehicle lineup in India starting September 1, 2026. Expect an increase of up to Rs 25,000, though the actual hike depends on the specific model and variant you choose.

Both regular fuel (ICE) cars and electric vehicles are included in this revision. The company says it’s adjusting prices to deal with higher input costs and steady inflation—they’re still absorbing a big chunk of these cost hikes themselves, rather than passing the full impact on to customers.

Third Tata Motors Price Hike in 2026

This is not the first price hike Tata Motors has announced in 2026—rather, it is actually the third one so far this year. Back in April 2026, they bumped up prices on their ICE cars by around 0.5 per cent. Then, from July 1, they applied another increase, up to 1.5 percent—across their ICE and electric range.

With this latest bump, buyers will definitely notice higher on-road prices for several Tata models, especially when you factor in the previous hikes.

Which Tata cars will get costlier?

Pretty much the whole range is affected. The list includes:

Tata Tiago

Tata Tigor

Tata Altroz

Tata Punch

Tata Nexon

Tata Curvv

Tata Sierra

Tata Harrier

Tata Safari

Electric versions of the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra, and Harrier are also covered. Tata Motors has not shared the specific variant-wise price changes yet.

Why the hike to the place in Tata cars? The pressure’s industry-wide

Tata Motors is not alone. Maruti Suzuki just hiked the prices by up to Rs 30,000 starting in August, and Hyundai Motor India’s raising its tags by up to 1 per cent from September.

Car companies everywhere are facing steeper commodity prices, inflation, and higher operating costs these days. Add in global trade hiccups and energy market shake-ups, and margins get squeezed even more.

Should you buy a Tata car before September 2026?

If you are thinking of buying a Tata car or SUV, it might make sense to do it before the hike kicks in. Still, whether you actually lock in the current price depends on when you book, the invoicing date, and what each dealership decides. After three hikes this year, owning a Tata is about to get more expensive—so customers may want to act before September rolls around.

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