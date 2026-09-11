Mahindra XEV 9S may get petrol-powered range extender for longer electric drives

New Delhi:

Mahindra’s recently added XEV 9S started as a pure electric SUV, and has been built on their dedicated INGLO platform. Now, they are looking at something new with an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) version for this model.

Petrol engine to work as a generator

The idea here is pretty straightforward. Battery-only EVs make a lot of sense for city life, but long road trips can get tricky if charging spots are few and far between. This is where the range-extender setup comes in. Basically, Mahindra wants to add a small petrol engine—not to drive the wheels, but to act as a generator.

When the battery is running low, the engine kicks in and charges it up. You still get that typical electric drive feel—smooth, quiet, instant torque—because the wheels always run on electricity. The petrol engine just quietly provides backup power when you need it.

XEV 9S could retain its EV driving experience

For drivers who want an EV but worry about endless charging stops on longer hauls, this setup could really change things. You do not have to rely solely on public chargers. The petrol generator steps in and handles the heavy lifting when the battery’s close to empty.

INGLO platform will need changes

Of course, dropping a petrol generator under the hood is not plug-and-play. Mahindra would need to tweak the INGLO platform quite a bit. They would have to make room for a generator, a fuel tank, exhaust, and more advanced thermal systems. There’s also plenty of work ahead to make sure all these new parts fit safely and do not mess with the SUV’s core electric structure.

Mahindra XEV 9S range-extender: What to expect?

Right now, Mahindra has not given any launch dates or technical details for the XEV 9S range-extender—no info yet on engine size, battery specs, motor output, or total range. But what’s clear is that this EREV approach could be a smart alternative to just slapping in a massive battery. If Mahindra gets it right, the XEV 9S might win over a whole new crowd of buyers who want EV performance without giving up flexibility on longer drives.

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