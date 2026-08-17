Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler set to launch in 2027 with 4WD and premium features: Check expected price

New Delhi:

Mahindra just pulled the wraps off its new Scorpio Lifestyler pickup, which is priced at Rs 19.79 lakh for the Indian market. It is set to hit Indian roads in April 2027, and it is expected to come with three versions—Reef, Trail, and Valley.

This pickup marks Mahindra’s comeback to the lifestyle truck space. Remember the Thar? The brand’s hoping for a similar splash here. The new Scorpio Lifestyler is basically the production version of the Global Pik Up concept from 2023. Mahindra will build it in India, and there’s a good chance it’ll head to some overseas markets too.

Three versions for different buyers

Three versions are on offer:

Reef

Trail

Valley

Each one has its unique colour palette and accessories. Reef leans into that lifestyle vibe. The trail is built for adventure and off-roading. If you want something tough for work, Valley is your pick. All three pack a bolder, tougher look than the Scorpio N, with a big grille flaunting the Twin Peaks logo, LED DRLs, vertical fog lamps, and a chunky skid plate.

The muscular arches, big alloys, all-terrain tyres, and sturdy side steps make the Lifestyler look ready to handle pretty much anything. Disc brakes all around add to the appeal.

Practical load bed and premium cabin

Around back, you will spot massive MAHINDRA lettering on the tailgate and a practical load bed, so yeah, it’s built to haul gear. Mahindra is likely to offer both single-cab and dual-cab options depending on where you are.

The dual-cab should be the plusher choice with a focus on comfort. Expect a fresh steering wheel, a big vertical infotainment screen, dual-zone climate, a sunroof, ventilated seats, surround-view cameras, ADAS, a driver monitor, and push-button start, at least on top-spec models.

Turbo-Petrol and Diesel Engines Expected

Under the hood, expect the pickup to run Mahindra’s tried-and-tested engines—a 2.0-litre turbo petrol pushing up to 200bhp or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel with 450Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic gearboxes sound likely, as does Mahindra’s 4XPLOR four-wheel-drive system for solid off-road work.

If all stays on track, the Scorpio Lifestyler gives Indian buyers a fresh lifestyle pickup option and brings back the old Getaway’s spirit—with a whole lot more tech and attitude this time.

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