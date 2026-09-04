Stunning new Baleno brings bolder design, Level 2 ADAS and premium tech to the NEXA line-up

New Delhi:

NEXA was never built on a brief. Over a decade ago, nobody asked Maruti Suzuki for a retail experience beyond the product, the market hadn't asked for it yet. NEXA saw it early anyway, building a space where the car was no longer the whole story, but part of how India buys and lives with automobiles. That instinct to move before being asked has stayed constant, even as the customer has changed, no longer defined by income or age, but by a mindset. NEXA calls this evolving audience The Cosmopolitans, and with them in mind, NEXA's most iconic pillar, the Baleno, has been reimagined.

Baleno has long been more than a car in the NEXA portfolio. It is a bond, an entry point into aspiration for millions of Indian buyers, and a benchmark the segment measures itself against. But leadership, for NEXA, has never meant standing still and protecting a legacy; it has meant reading the room first. What the room revealed was a customer whose confidence no longer needs to be spoken; it is worn, styled and expressed in the everyday.

That single insight- that style is not the opposite of substance, but what substance looks like once it stops holding back- is what the Stunning New Baleno is built around: the thinking behind its positioning, Dare to Go Glam, an invitation to make every detail count, every journey an expression, every arrival unforgettable.

Dare to turn heads

That philosophy is most visible outside. The stunning new Baleno brings NEXA's Crafted Futurism to life through a bolder, more three-dimensional take on the signature NEXWave grille, now wider and finished with horizontal chrome garnish. A sculpted bumper and chrome fender garnishes carry the same confidence around the car, while Signature LED Projector Headlamps with NEXTre' LED DRLs up front and NEXTre' LED Tail Lamps at the rear give it a distinct identity from every angle. A sleek shark fin antenna completes the silhouette while cutting drag and wind noise, proof even the smallest design decisions were made with intent.

Dare to see beyond

Confidence extends beyond how it looks. The stunning new Baleno introduces Level 2 ADAS, using a monocular camera and millimetre-wave radar to read the road ahead, enabling Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention and Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking and Auto High Beam, all working quietly so the driver stays focused on the road.

Dare to experience tech

That same intelligence continues inside with SmartPlay Pro+, a Head-Up Display, a 360 View Camera, wireless charging and a Clarion-tuned audio system, thoughtfully integrated rather than layered on, so every drive feels richer and smarter, never complicated.

Dare without a doubt

None of this comes at the cost of protection. Six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, a Pedestrian Injury Mitigating Body and TPMS keep the driver in control and everyone on board protected, proof looking glam and feeling secure were never meant to be separate.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)The new Baleno offers six airbags, an electronic stability program with hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, among several other features.

Dare to unwind

The cabin carries that same care. Premium semi-leather upholstery, front ventilated seats, generous space and carefully finished surfaces make it a car people want to linger in, not just arrive in, with the immersive Clarion sound system making every drive worth staying for. Taken together, the Stunning New Baleno is NEXA's clearest expression yet of what Dare to Go Glam means in practice: engineered with genuine substance, and designed, without apology, to be seen.